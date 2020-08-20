‘Batwoman’ leads the charge for new DVD, Blu-ray releases

(KGET) — Television series featuring strong female characters top this week’s list of new DVD and Blu-ray releases.

“Batwoman: The Complete First Season” Grade 3 stars: Ruby Rose’s portrayal of a female version of Batman – based on the character introduced in DC Comics in 2006 – makes the former CW hero Green Arrow look chipper. What causes her Dark Knight to be so dark is that Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) was forced into becoming Gotham City’s new vigilante three years ago when Batman mysteriously disappeared.

The city spiraled down because local police were outmanned by the criminals. To make matters worse, Kane only returned to Gotham City after a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training. She lives in a world where there is little reason to smile.

Not only did “Batwoman” make history as the series marks the first lesbian superhero that’s the star of a television program but it also provided weeks of strong entertainment. It is worth a look just on those merits alone. It also is your only chance to see Rose as the caped crime fighter as Javicia Leslie will take over the role.

“Why Women Kill: Season 1” Grade 4 stars: Marc Cherry knows a thing or two about desperate housewives as he created the “Desperate Housewives” series for ABC. His “Why Women Kill” takes desperation to a new level.

Where Cherry has taken Ginnifer Goodwin and co-stars Lucy Liu and Kirby Howell-Baptiste is to a large house in Pasadena, CA, where three stories unfold in very different time periods. The series bounces between Beth Ann’s (Goodwin) dilemma in the early ‘60s to an ‘80s socialite, Simone (Liu), who learns her husband has been hiding a huge secret. The last storyline unfolds in the present day with Taylor (Howell-Baptiste), a strong-willed lawyer who has an open marriage.

This is a very dark and wickedly funny series.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Aug. 18

“Sometimes Always Never”: Bill Nighy plays a father trying to mend his relationship with his youngest son.

“Open 24 Hours”: A paranoid delusional woman takes a job working nights at a gas station where evil events unfold.

“Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons”: Animated tale of Deathstroke doing battle with the Jackal.

“Enter the Forbidden City”: Two young opera singers risk their lives to perform for the emperor at a special celebration for his 80th birthday.

“S.W.A.T.: Season Three”: Shemar Moore stars in this series that looks at the elite members of the Los Angeles police unit.

“Cannibal Corpse Killers”: Group must travel to a hotbed of cannibals in a post-apocalyptic America.

“Biography: Kenny Rogers”: Documentary chronicles the life of one of the best-selling solo artists of all time.

“A Dog’s Courage”: The animated adventure for the entire family looks at what happens when an abandoned dog joins a pack of strays and comes to terms with his unwanted and abrupt freedom.

“Blue Bloods: The Tenth Season”: Tom Selleck stars in the CBS police drama.

“Clara’s Heart”: Neil Patrick Harris stars in this 1988 film about a preteen left despairing and lonely.

“Emperor”: Man defies impossible odds to change the course of his life and the fate of the nation.

“The Terror: Infamy: The Complete Second Season”: AMC’s critically acclaimed original anthology series set in World War II-era where Japanese-Americans on Southern California’s Terminal Island are menaced by a folkloric specter.