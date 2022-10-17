Voice actors have to be ready to speak for characters ranging from humans to inanimate objects. Jacob Bertrand and the actress who goes by the lone name Lilimar got the call to speak for a couple of famous vehicles.

Bertrand is the voice of the Batmobile – known as Bam – while Lilimar speaks for the Batwing in the new animated series “Batwheels.” The series is available on the streaming service HBO/Max and Cartoon Network’s Cartoonito preschool block.

When Batman, Robin and Batgirl are unable to respond to an emergency, the Batcomputer upgrades all the fancy vehicles used by the crimefighter. The changes give Bam (The Batmobile), Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s Sports Car), The Batwing and Buff (The Bat Truck) the ability to speak and think. They are immediately put to the test when the vehicles used by Joker, Riddler, Penguin, Mr. Freeze and Harley Quinn also get the humanizing upgrades.

Bertrand’’s first big role was portraying Henry in the Nickelodeon show “Marvin Marvin.” going on to land the title role in DisneyXD’s show “Kirby Buckets” for multiple seasons. Bertrand also previously starred in “The Swap!” and “Jinxed.”

The Los Angeles native – who is best known for his work in “Cobra Kai” and “Kirby Buckets” – was not thrown off by being asked to be the voice of a car.

“There was a lot of pressure but it was super fun,” Bertrand says. “I remember when I got the audition, I was super jacked. I loved the idea of ‘Bathwheels’ where you are getting to look at all of Batman’s unique vehicles and all the gadgets they have and how they all work together to fight crime.”

Speaking for a car suggests a very down-to-Earth voice but Lilimar was tasked with talking for a vehicle that sails across the sky. Lilimar’s search for the right voice started with thinking of whose essence matched the character. She laughs and says that for some reason she settled on Emma Roberts’ self-assured character from the TV series “Scream Queens.”

Both actors will speak for the characters as they feel the growing pains of being a newly formed super team as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid. The series is designed to be relatable and aspirational to preschool viewers. Each episode will feature plenty of colorful action while demonstrating the value of self-confidence, friendship and teamwork.

Along with Bertrand and Lilimar, the cast of “Batwheels” includes: Madigan Kacmar as The Batgirl Cycle; Jordan Reed as Robin’s Sports Car; and Noah Bentley as The Bat Truck. The Batwheels are cared for by their trainer and mother figure Batcomputer, voiced by Kimberly D. Brooks.

The series will stress how important it is to work together but the actors had to do their work on a very individual basis. Each actor’s lines were recorded separately at either a recording studio or in a closet at their home.

Lilimar describes her home recording sessions as being very fun to watch as there were times when she would fake hitting herself just to get the right sound effect. Despite being in a closet, she found plenty of room to be physical while recording her lines.

This is not the first voice work for Lilimar as the Venezuelan-born actress, model and influencer is the voice of Cleo in the animated series for Peacock TV: “Cleopatra in Space.” Her on-camera credits include “Hubie Halloween,” Bella and the Bulldogs” and “Life after First Failure.”

Being part of “Batwheels” means that both actors take on the responsibility of being part of programming designed to entertain and educate preschoolers. Bertrand has worked on a variety of shows aimed at a young audience and he has each the way he tackles all acting jobs.

There is only one big difference for him when it comes to programs for a young audience.

“You put a lot more energy into everything you say,” Bertrand says. ‘Everything is a big announcement.”

Lilimar prefers to play characters as close to who she is as possible. But, she also will ramp up the energy when delivering lines to hold the attention of young viewers. The key for her is to keep in mind that the show is designed to teach important lessons and that can be done with a loud voice or playing it at a very normal level.

She sees the series as more of a way to have an influence on people than the influencer tag she has been given.

“I feel like I sort of stumbled on the influencer tag,” Lilimar says. “For me, acting is 100% my thing. Once I started getting an audience – especially young kids after I started working for Nickelodeon – it was a chance for self-expression.

“So I kind of brought fashion and more educational things that I like and decided if I did have an influence then I need to learn to do it right.”