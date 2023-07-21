The next toy Mattel needs to make for its long line of Barbie dolls should be Indecisive Director Barbie in honor of Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”). The director and co-writer of the explosive pink production of “Barbie” starts the film with a firm grasp on satire and parody. By the third act, the fun elements have gotten buried by heavy handed commentary and an ending that never takes shape.

Gerwig’s lack of commitment to making the film a humorous slap at a toy national treasure or a pink-colored soap box for discussions ranging from corporate greed to Ken-atalia eventually hurts the product. It doesn’t help that Gerwig’s idea for an ending is to hide behind the logic that Barbie’s story will never end. The tale of the doll can have such longevity, but a movie needs at least an attempt to wrap up things.

“Barbie” starts strong with a tongue-in-cheek look at Barbie Land through the perfect plastic silhouette of the blonde doll with arched feet who has been around since 1959. Margot Robbie took on the task of playing the iconic character and as she did with the role of Harley Quinn managed to find the perfect balance of staying true to the original while also giving the role her own fun flourishes.

An overwhelming optimism by Barbie begins to fade as she starts having weird thoughts about life and death. She goes from expressing the positive attitude of “every day is the best day ever. So was yesterday, and so is tomorrow, and every day from now until forever” to quizzing the other barbies about their mortality. The biggest proof that something is wrong is when Barbie’s feet – stuck in a permanent pose to slip into high heels – give way to flattening out.

On the coaching of Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon), Barbie leaves Barbie Land to go to the real world. She must find the little girl who owns her and find out what has created such darkness. Ken tags along but returns home to transform the female-driven world of Barbie Land into a macho dream house of cars, horses and more horses where toxic masculinity rules.

There is plenty of comedy at the start with jokes based on Barbie tropes. Making fun of Allan (Michael Cera), a buddy to Ken who was never made into multiple styles, is a running gag that works throughout.

Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach even have fun poking at their own film. A scene where Barbie laments how non-pretty she is has a narration by Helen Mirren that suggests the makers of the movie should have not cast Robbie if they wanted that scene to ring with any truth.

Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken were superb casting. They both can project a very plastic emotional shell or be internally damaged when needed. Look for Gosling to perform at the next Oscars as he has a song – “I’m Just Ken” – that is a strong contender for a nomination.

“Barbie” is filled with Barbies and Kens of all ages, sizes and ethnicity. There are so many different versions of the two characters that none really gets much time to be more than another Barbie and Ken on the acting shelf.

The big casting mistake was Will Ferrell as the over-the-top head of Mattel. His performance is too similar to his work in “The LEGO Movie” to be interesting.

Despite the great work by Robbie and Gosling, Gerwig kept getting in her own way. What starts as an examination of self-awareness gives way to a battle for equality and then ends up as a sermon on how unfair the battle of the sexes has gone. Had this been the full approach rather than a left turn from a broad and smart comedy, the messages would not have been as jarring.

Eventually, the movie turns very sentimental with its examination of what it means to be a mother and a daughter. In a world of farcical doll jokes, this moment lands abruptly.

Gerwig’s lack of clear direction also leaves the film in a weird limbo of who will be the core audience. The film has a PG-13 rating because of some mild language and a very clinical description of how Barbie and Ken are not anatomically correct. There are a lot of innuendos – double ones according to Barbie – that helped earn the film its rating.

But, the movie does not feel like it was made for those 13 and younger because of the jokes made at Barbie’s expense. So much of the material is based on Barbie’s history, how many jokes land will be proportional to the age of the moviegoer.

Gerwig starts the film with a parody of the opening sequence to “2001: A Space Odyssey.” The sad part is that her work ends up having the same kind of vague ending that left “2001” moviegoers in a haze. At least in “Barbie” it’s a pink haze.

Movie review

Barbie

Grade: B-

Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell.

Director: Greta Gerwig

Rated: PG-13 for suggestive references, brief language

Running time: 114 minutes.