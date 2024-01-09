It doesn’t appear that “Barbie” mania has ended.

The Hollywood Creative Alliance awarded the film eight ASTRA Film Awards including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Production Design, Best Publicity Campaign and Best Casting. The film also picked up two Gold Globes Awards.

This all comes after a massive showing at the box office. The more than $636 million it collected in domestic theaters makes it the highest-grossing comedy of all time. It is 11th on the box office list for all movies, two spots lower than “Titanic” and one above “The Avengers.” It has earned more than $1.6 billion in ticket sales around the world.

The question is why a film based on a toy has had such success. It is not the first time this has happened as there have been multiple “Transformer” and “G.I. Joe” films. They did OK but nothing near “Barbie” money.

Margot Robbie, the performer who gave life to Barbie, has a theory that the film found such a massive audience because it is both a very large and very small movie.

“For such a big movie it is such a personal film and we put a lot of us into it,” Robbie says. “It is just so strange to put so much of yourself into a big summer blockbuster film.

“I think that was somehow felt and people felt like we were having an intimate dialogue. I think people really responded to that.”

One way the film was personalized comes at the very end of the movie. The photos and videos for the montage showing families were supplied by cast and crew.

Director/writer Greta Gerwig admits that while she was having a good time writing the script, she never thought any studio would allow her to make the film.

“It was as if we were creating this thing that felt so wild and hilarious and heartbreaking,” Gerwig says. “I think the feeling that we had translated to everyone on set. It felt like all the actors, all the designers, DPs came with this enthusiasm and delight in the whole process.”

That enthusiastic reaction continued for Gerwig after the movie opened. Most of the feedback she got from moviegoers was that “Barbie” was a fun movie. And what has floored the director the most is that the film connected with audiences around the world.

One reason Robbie pursued the rights to make the movie and convinced Gerwig to direct was she knew that there was no set storyline for the character. Barbie has had plenty of friends and professions over the years but there has not been a continuing storyline. That made their version new to audiences no matter where they were seeing the movie.

“It was completely unpaved territory in that regard,” Robbie says. “I knew that would be exciting to a lot of people.

“It took a minute to find the character. All the tools I normally use when coming up with a character were not applicable with this character. It ended up just recognizing she existed with complete certainty at the beginning. By the end, as life and humanity is creeping up on her, so is the aspect of life that is uncertain.”

Feedback that America Ferrara got for her performance in “Barbie” and the film in general was that no one expected what was coming. Early buzz suggested that the film was going to be big, bright and VERY pink.

Ferrara is convinced that when moviegoers sat down in their seats, they had no idea they were also going to see a film that made a very deep and personal connection.

“They didn’t expect moments when they would be crying or moments they would be thinking about things that a ‘Barbie’ movie would bring out,” Ferrera says. “It’s all so unexpected and you don’t know where each moment is taking you next.

“That’s rare these days to go into a movie theater and think you know what it is and then be surprised with every turn.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those reactions are not just coming from women, but the film has also found an audience with men. Ryan Gosling, who took on the role of Ken, describes the film as being like a giant mirror ball. People are seeing parts of themselves reflected in the story.

The connection to the audience accounts for the big box office numbers. Now it is the growing list of awards that keep reflecting the broad success of the movie.

There is the potential for more nominations and awards at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards taking place Jan. 14. The ceremonies will be televised on the CW Network. And, nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 23.