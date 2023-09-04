The speed of Wi-Fi has a lot to do with the places that are visited on the PBS series “America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston.” But it is not what you would imagine. The less connection Thurston has in one of the locations he has decided to visit, the better.

“You’re really getting out there,” Thurston says. He jokes that the quality of roadside food and coffee is also a major factor in setting his itinerary.

He’s getting out there for six more episodes that will debut at 8 p.m. Sept. 6 on Valley PBS. The best-selling writer, podcaster and comedian travels from Maine to New Mexico in this second season to meet a champion climber, mountain bikers, biologists saving snapping turtles and a scientist revealing what happens to the human body when we spend time in nature.

Internet connections and coffee aside, there is no formal algorithm as to how the subjects of his travels are selected. It really comes down to time and budget constraints in the search to take a look at America.

“We’re looking for all kinds of representatives of ‘We the People.’ What makes me the proudest of this show is that we are showcasing people who have a relationship with nature, who normally aren’t positioned as such,” Thurston says. “We have folks of various abilities, ages, original nationalities and languages, regions, occupations.

“We have oyster farmers. We have ranchers, we have wildland firefighters, we have fire restoration experts. All that’s very important. So, it’s a very broad concept of who we’re trying to include and it’s as broad as the country is.”

The series examines people who work outdoors and not just those who are on vacation. Thurston points out that it would have been easy to have done an entire episode dealing with leisure time and outdoors. That’s a big part of connecting to the world outside but not the whole story.

The primary goal is to see how culture, history and the land itself are shaping what we do when people leave the comforts of their homes to embrace an outdoor way of life.

Executive producer Michael Rosenfeld adds it’s such a big country that there is a single outdoor culture. The connection to the outdoors varies from state to state and from region to region.

“It’s influenced by history, by culture, by all sorts of factors. And so, when we go to a place, we’re really trying to figure out what makes it tick as far as the outdoors are concerned,” Rosenfeld says. “What is the culture, the outdoor culture of this place? How do people think about the outdoors, how is that changing?

“We’re always looking for places where the answers to those questions are really interesting.”

Guiding the viewer through all of these different worlds is a man who was introduced to a love of the outdoors by his mother. The Washington, D.C. native grew up in the city, but his mother constantly would take him to local parks. She had him work in community gardens and become part of the Sierra Club.

He has continued down the path his mother forged. A big part of that journey is – as evident in his mention of Wi-Fi service – leaving the virtual world and being active in the real world.

“There’s a different energy when you are physically in the world versus virtually in the world. There’s facial expressions, there’s vibe, there’s heat,” Thurston says. “There’s a different way to experience all the emotions when you’re doing it physically and nature has a way of slowing us down.”

Some of the journeys Thurston has made have been less comfortable than others. Climbing massive trees and dealing with snakes were tough experiences for him.

One of the toughest was a segment with Kayle Brown, Olympian Silver Medalist in Sharp Shooting from Arkansas. He mentions in the series that his father was killed when he was young and Washington, D.C. in the 1980s was a lot like a war zone. That is why he had little connection to firearms before talking with Brown.

“My father was essentially a casualty of that war. There was never a police investigation. No person that I’m aware of was ever charged, so this is a really open-ended situation. I saw my block transformed into more and more of a war zone and less of what you would want to be a neighborhood for anyone to live in,” Thurston says. “It’s not like I walked onto the range with Kayle terrified. I just walked on without very much exposure. I have fired weapons maybe three other times in my life, four if I try to be very generous, a few shooting ranges here and there.

“Never with a proper trainer. Never with someone who had that much life experience, never with film cameras with me either which can add some stress to any situation.”

That stress was offset more often by the pleasure Thurston found while offering a look at an extremely diverse world just outside.