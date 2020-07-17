Bakersfield’s Evan Whitten, busy 10-year-old actor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The quarantine has meant Bakersfield residents have missed events ranging from graduations to vacations. Evan Whitten has the rare distinction of having missed the opening of two movies in which he stars and the delay of a network TV series where he’s part of the cast.

Evan’s a 10 years old who discovered a passion for acting while performing with Bakersfield’s Stars Theatre. After performing in several local productions, Evan began appearing in TV commercials and in TV shows such as “The Rookie” and “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.”

The shutdown of movie theaters has delayed the opening of Evan’s feature films “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” and “Dino Dana the Movie.” He is a series regular in the TV drama “Next” which was to be a summer series for FOX but has been moved to a debut in September.

One of his biggest roles to date is as Henry Barnett on season two of the FOX series “The Resident.” That work earned him a Young Artist Academy Award for Best Guest Starring Performance in a TV Series.

He followed this with the role of young Elliot in season four of “Mr. Robot” where he starred opposite Oscar winner Rami Malek and Christian Slater.

You can keep up with what is going on with the young Bakersfield actor through Instagram at evan.whitten.