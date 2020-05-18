Bakersfield’s Dillon James makes it to top five on ‘American Idol’

Bakersfield’s Dillon James finished in the top 5 in this season’s “American Idol” as Just Sam, took top honors in Sunday’s finale on ABC. Even before the results of the nationwide voting were revealed, James felt a winner.

“It’s changed me in so many ways,” James said in a Zoom interview. “For the most part, I feel like this competition has – in a round-about way – showed me a lot about who I am. Who I want to be. How I hold myself when no one is looking.

“When the whole world is looking at you, you have to act different. You got to be a good example. Coming from my background which was not very good at all, it was very dark and shallow.”

James appeared to be headed toward a bright life performing country and alternative music. After he won the International Modeling and Talent Association’s first Songwriting Competition in 2013, James released his first EP, Good Ole Boy.

The brightness faded as he went through a battle with drug and alcohol abuse. There was a time when he was living on the streets in Santa Monica before he returned to his family in Bakersfield to get help.

“Going on a show like “American Idol’ only two years into that process has a very much fast-forwarding effect on how you should be and how you need to act,” James said. “I want to represent myself to the world and have people not judge me for the things that I have done in my life.

“To have a chance and a place to explain myself, I felt like I learned a lot about who I wanted to be and who I truly knew I was all this time but it was a hard transition for me to become this guy overnight that people could have faith in and relate to.”

Because of the quarantine, all of the contestants performed from their homes while the three judges – Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry – and America watched.

Because James advanced to the top five, he and the other four finalists got to perform two more songs. The first number was to celebrate being part of the top five and James performed Eric Clapton’s “Change the World.” Perry called it one of the best performances of the season by James.

The second tune was a previously performed song and would become the winner’s official “American Idol” single. James opted for the Bob Dylan tune “The Times They Are a-Changin’.” Richie said James made the song his own.

James has been very open about how he has battled with drugs even telling his mother in the Mother’s Day episode that while she had always been a great mother he wasn’t always a good son.

Being on “America Idol” had a major impact on James. He took advantage of talking to all of the “American Idol” judges and mentors to help him find a new life in a world that at one time had become blindingly dark for James. He knows being on the competition show gave him a platform to share his story and to help those going through the same kind of darkness.

The one thing that James takes away from being on “American Idol” is that he knows he is a good human being who has a good heart. In the past, he never thought that way about himself.

“As I have been doing ‘American Idol’ and there has been this unraveling effect has happened to me in my life and my family’s life, it seems like an out-of-body experience,” James said. “There are moments in a person’s life where everything aligns.

“As I got to have relatable experiences with people that I really cherished what they knew, I am out there with my notepad because I know it’s going to help. To able to talk to someone like Lionel Richie is a blessing in my life. It was a blessing in disguise because it was hard and there was a lot of suffering that had to happen for me to realize I was broken.”

The end of this season of “American idol” is just the beginning for James.

“’American Idol’ is just one thing that helped propel me into everything I want to be in life,” James says. “I am doing really good now. I am playing music. Whatever happens, I am still going to be playing music.”

There’s a chance James could be representing the competition show one more time. “American Idol” fans can bring back a favorite contestant for one more performance after the winner is announced. Viewers will get to weigh in via an online poll that opens at 7 a.m. May 18, and closing at 6 a.m. May 19 to select one of the eliminated “Idol” singers to return to national television to appear on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” on May 21. Further details and the link to the online poll will be available at KellyandRyan.com on Monday, May 18.