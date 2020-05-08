Bakersfield’s Dillon James in tune with ‘American Idol’

Dillon James, a Bakersfield musician and songwriter, is waiting to see if he will advance to the final seven contestants on this season of ABC’s “American Idol.” He will learn his fate when the next episode airs at 8 p.m. May 10.

The Mother’s Day episode of the music competition series will have each of the seven remaining contestants perform two songs. One of the tunes will come from the Disney musical songbook while the second must be dedicated to the mother figures in their lives.

Because of the quarantine, all of the contestants are performing from their homes while the three judges – Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry – and America watched. In the previous episode of “American Idol,” James performed the Beatles hit “Yesterday.”

Dillon’s performance did not wow the judges. But, the show is all about the voting and whether James moves on will depend on whether he has the star qualities to overcome a performance that lacked the special touches the judges wanted.

He is a guitar lover who performs country and alternative music. James won the International Modeling and Talent Association’s first Songwriting Competition at the IMTA New in 2013.

James released his first EP, Good Ole Boy, in 2019 featuring six songs. Included on the EP are “Open Roads,” “Third Eye” and “Shooting Doubles.”

He has also done a little acting being cast as a teenage country singer in the Lifetime movie “A Country Christmas.” The movie follows a teenage singer from a small Appalachian town who wants to be a country music star. Dolly Parton stars.

Laine Hardy, returns for the May 10 show to perform “Life is a Highway” and share his journey after winning the show last year.

If you miss the Sunday night telecast, episodes also can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The other 10 “American Idol” finalists include: Arthur Gunn, Wichita, KS; Francisco Martin, Daly City, CA; Grace Leer, Nashville, TN; Jonny West, Studio City, CA; Jovin Webb, Baton Rouge, LA; Julia Gargano, Staten Island, NY; Just Sam, West Hollywood, CA; Louis Knight, Narberth, PA; Makayla Phillips, Temecula, CA; and Sophia James (Wackerman), Long Beach, CA.