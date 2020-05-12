Bakersfield’s Dillon James in final seven of ‘American Idol’

Dillon James, a Bakersfield musician and songwriter, has advanced to the final seven contestants on this season of ABC’s “American Idol.” He will learn whether or not he is the winner when the finale airs at 8 p.m. May 17.

In the finale, the road comes to an end for two contestants as the Top 5 will be revealed. If James advances, he and the other four contestants will each perform two songs as they fight to win the title. The first song will celebrate their induction into the Top 5, and the second will be a previously performed song and their new official “American Idol” single.

The Mother’s Day episode of the music competition series that featured James as one of the seven remaining contestants had each finalist perform two songs. Dillon performed “Our Town” from the movie “Cars” and Amos Lee’s “Hang On.”

Because of the quarantine, all of the contestants are performing from their homes while the three judges – Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry – and America watched.

“American Idol” fans can bring back a favorite contestant for one more performance after the winner is announced. After the show, viewers will get to weigh in via an online poll opening at 7 a.m. May 18, and closing at 6 a.m. May 19 to select one of the eliminated “Idol” singers to return to national television to appear on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” on May 21. Further details and the link to the online poll will be available at KellyandRyan.com on Monday, May 18.

James performs country and alternative music. He won the International Modeling and Talent Association’s first Songwriting Competition at the IMTA New in 2013. James released his first EP, Good Ole Boy, in 2019 featuring six songs. Included on the EP are “Open Roads,” “Third Eye” and “Shooting Doubles.”