Bakersfield’s ‘Dancing’ canceled; ‘Baby Shark’ postponed

Bakersfield stop for “Dancing with the Stars” tour has been canceled. (Photo courtesy of Disney/ABC)

The “Dancing With The Stars Live” tour stop at Mechanics Bank Theater set for March 31 has been canceled in response to the recent large gatherings mandate by the California Governor and the California Department of Public Health.

Purchases made through AXS.com will be automatically refunded. Anyone else who bought their tickets should return to their point of purchase for a refund.

“Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020,” featured celebrity guests from the 2019 season of “Dancing with the Stars.” The cast of celebrities included newly crowned Mirrorball champion Hannah Brown from “The Bachelorette,” pop star Ally Brooke, country artist Lauren Alaina, comedian and actor Kel Mitchell, “The Office” actress Kate Flannery and model Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

The tour started Jan. 9 in Richmond, VA, and was to end April 7 in Portland, OR.

Fans planning attend the April 8 performance of “Baby Shark Live!” at Mechanics Bank Theater will have to wait as the stop here has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced.

Ticketholders should keep their current tickets, which will be valid for the rescheduled performance. Refunds will also be offered at point-of-purchase.

The current tour, previously scheduled to play over 100 cities across the US and Canada through June 27, 2020, will announce new dates as soon as possible.