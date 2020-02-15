Bakersfield family featured on new ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield will be in the national spotlight at 9 p.m. February 16 when the episode of the HGTV series “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” featuring the local Mosley family will be broadcast. The show marks the return of the reality series that gives new homes to deserving families after a it ended its run on ABC.

Just like the original version that aired for years, each episode spotlights local heroes and those who give back to their communities despite personal challenges. Jessica Mosley, a social worker for the local foster care and adoption agency Kern Bridges, has two biological children and adopted three children in 2017.

The “Extreme” team gave the family more space building a 2,400 square feet Spanish-style home on Enger Street in west Bakersfield. Their new home – built while they were sent away to an undisclosed location – has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The home overhauls include interior, exterior and landscaping.

Lorem Ruch, Group Senior Vice President of Production and Development, HGTV, explains the show want to select a wide variety of families to be featured.

“Many of them were nominated from family members in the community. This round we really celebrated a lot of local heroes, so a lot of people nominated the firefighter who meant something in their unit. Or the lunch lady who was contributing in the nearby nursing home.” Ruch says. “And so a lot of them were really grassroots nominations. And then we also would follow up obviously with the casting director to make sure that all of the stories were real and to get a little bit of a wider scope on them.”

After the families were selected, the process of designing the new home begins. The construction work is done in a week but the process actually covers months. The designers are told the stories of the families that will get the new homes and that gives them time to create a home that better fits their needs.

Darren Keefe Reiher, one of the three designers who worked on the local project, has high praise for the way the filming in Bakersfield went in regards to the Mosleys and those who volunteered to help on the project. His only complaint is the work was done in August and it was a blistering hot week.

“The community really rolled out the red carpet,” Reiher says. “These transformations wouldn’t be possible without the community coming out in force whether it’s donating food or water or the skilled laborers giving their time away from their families and their own businesses.

“Bakersfield was amazing in that respect. The incredible stories that you hear on why people have come out and volunteered their time. Maybe they’ve had a loss in their family, something similar to whatever the family that we’ve chosen are going through, it’s just such an amazing thing to watch. Big, big hearts are required from the community for this show.”

The army of volunteers who showed up to help with the project was the largest group that responded to any of the episodes filmed for this season. Fellow designer, Breegan Jane, recalls how much John Balfanz Home, Inc. brought to the work and the number of volunteers the local company supplied.

“It was an amazing experience,” Jane says.

HGTV’s spin on the series has “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson taking over the bullhorn as host to mobilize all of those community volunteers and inspire the build/design teams through each renovation.

Ferguson admits he was a bit jaded when he started working on the series. Past experiences with reality television made him believe that the build could not be accomplished in a week. He was certain such a task was “impossible.”

He learned quickly it was very possible.

“They really do this in a week, and it’s insane that they actually can do this in a week. We work in cooperation with the cities. So a lot of the permits are pushed through. We have a lot of people working behind the scenes trying to make sure that we’re not waiting on anyone,” Ferguson says. “People are coming in the middle of the night to inspect the air ducts and the wiring so that we can keep moving and we can keep working forward.

“So there are obviously things that happen that come up. Maybe you’ll see that. That’s part of what makes our show so exciting. We do come across rot or sewage lines that are coming apart, and we deal with them in real-time, and it’s a true testament to all of the volunteers and to the builders who basically put their businesses on hold to help improve these families’ lives.”