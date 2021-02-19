‘Bagnold Summer’ works on multiple levels

“Days of the Bagnold Summer” is a sweet tale of a mother and son. (Photo courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment)

A new sweet and charming coming-of-age film is a perfect way to spend some time at home with family and friends.

“Days of the Bagnold Summer” Grade 3 stars: The central focus of this effort from first-time director Simon Bird is how gangly 15-year-old Daniel Bagnold (Earl Cave) tries to endure a sleepy summer full of disappointments and hope while living in a British suburb. Cave’s performance would be enough to recommend tracking down this film being released on digital platforms.

The added bonus is an equally moving and endearing performance by Monica Dolan as Daniel’s mother, Sue. Her coming-of-middle-age story shows that emotional growth is not the lone property of youth.

Bird’s adaptation of the graphic novel runs as two parallel stories of equal value. There’s Daniel’s efforts to wrap his head around his father having a new family and how he’s feeling rejected. At the same time, Sue is struggling with being supportive of her often brooding son while finding her way as a divorced woman. Each feeds strength into the other.

There are no major epiphanies in “Days of the Bagnold Summer.” Its power comes from being so relatable. It is easy to connect with this tale of a mother and son who obviously love each other but are trying to get through the clutter of life to show exactly how they feel toward each other.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of Feb. 16

“Lovecraft Country: The Complete First Season”: Trio goes on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of a missing man.

“Harley Quinn: The Complete First and Second Seasons”: Kaley Cuoco provides the voices for the animated adventures of the Joker’s crazed girlfriend.

“Horizon Line”: Couple find themselves in danger when the pilot of their small plane has a heart attack.

“Mayor”: Real-life political story of Musa Hadid, the liberal Christian mayor of Ramallah, during his second term in office.

“Mambo Man”: Cuban farmer looks for a way to make a better life for his family.

“Baby Doll”: The controversial 1956 film starring Carroll Baker is being re-released.

“The Swordsman”: Blind swordsman comes out of hiding when traffickers kidnap his daughter.

“MASTERPIECE MYSTERY!: Miss Scarlet & The Duke”: Eliza Scarlet is more interested in running her late father’s detective agency than behaving like a proper lady.

“Fear of Rain”: Katherine Heigl stars in this story of a woman struggling to deal with her schizophrenia.

“A Call to Spy”: Winston Churchill forms a new spy agency made up of women.

Available through digital platforms

“Rock Camp”: A look at the Rock’ n’ Roll Fantasy Camp where dreamers from across America and around the world learn to rock like the legends.

“Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA”: The true story of how “Star Trek” actress Nichelle Nichols pioneered the NASA recruiting program to hire people of color and the first female astronauts for the space agency in the late 1970s and 1980s.

“Monster Hunter”: Group of soldiers find themselves in a weird world full of monsters.

“Supernova”: Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci), partners of twenty years, go on a journey after a life-changing diagnosis.