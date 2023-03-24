Two very different films are among the new offerings this week on DVD and Blu-ray.

“Babylon” Grade B+: The film not only exposes the underbelly of the film world, it rips it open with a knife of cynicism, disgust and exultation. It doesn’t just paint this world as one of excesses but also reveals that when it comes to moral issues even the residents of Sodom and Gomorrah would pass on moving there because it was too much for them.

At the same time, Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle has created a reminder of the beauty of creativity. His vision is that what Hollywood does at the end of the silent era and the beginning of the talkies is a glorious car wreck that can’t be ignored. It is as if his directing of “La La Land” was a practice run at ripping away the curtain between the fantasy world of films and the reality of life.

“Babylon” takes a look at the movie industry during its infancy. It is a world of excesses from the thousands of extras needed to film a historical epic to the lavish parties where anything is acceptable. Both the professional and personal worlds must adapt as the film world begins to grow and change. The most obvious example of this transformation is Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), an aging cinematic superstar who is watching his relevancy slip away.

It is such a dark and dirty look at this world it will be hard to remain neutral in regards to the film. “Babylon” will not accept indifference but demands the viewer either love it or hate it. Either reaction is acceptable because “Babylon” is built on the idea that the primary goal of the film world is to make the viewer feel something even if it is disgust and pity.

“M3GAN” Grade B-: The M3GAN doll is little more than a female version of Chuckie but that doesn’t keep the toy from being scary. The marvel of artificial intelligence of a doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally turns dark quickly.

Roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) thinks M3GAN is the perfect companion but when the killing starts, she knows there is a major glitch. The question is how to pull the plug on the killer.

There is not a lot of original material in this horror story. It is just that the wide-eyed M3GAN is creepy enough to cause nightmares.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as on March 21

“Legend of Gatotakaca”: After witnessing the shocking murder of his best friend by a masked assassin with terrifying superpowers, Yuda stumbles upon a secret prophecy long concealed by powerful people.

“The Headmistresses”: A debt-ridden teacher (Katherine Bellantone) inherits an abandoned lakefront inn. She didn’t plan on a malignant supernatural force being part of the deal.

“Kubrick by Kubrick”: Documentary looks at the life and films of the legendary director.

“An Unlikely Angel”: A very pregnant woman is blindsided by a vehicle and wakes up six years in the future.

“Joyride”: A 12-year-old runaway and a new mom become unlikely traveling companions.