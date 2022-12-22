Those who make movies and television shows have often turned the cameras on Hollywood. There is something cathartic about showing the underbelly of this world where dreams are made and destroyed.

“Babylon” not only exposes the underbelly of the film world, it rips it open with a knife of cynicism, disgust and exultation. It doesn’t just paint this world as one of excesses but also reveals that when it comes to moral issues even the residents of Sodom and Gomorrah would pass on moving there because it was too much for them.

At the same time, Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle has created a reminder of the beauty of creativity. His vision is that what Hollywood does at the end of the silent era and the beginning of the talkies is a glorious car wreck that can’t be ignored. It is as if his directing of “La La Land” was a practice run at ripping away the curtain between the fantasy world of films and the reality of life.

“Babylon” takes a look at the movie industry during its infancy. It is a world of excesses from the thousands of extras needed to film a historical epic to the lavish parties where anything is acceptable. Both the professional and personal worlds must adapt as the film world begins to grow and change. The most obvious example of this transformation is Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), an aging cinematic superstar who is watching his relevancy slip away.

Chazelle tells his story through Pitt’s character and two other major players. No one demands more attention than Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), a B-grade actress who dazzles filmmakers with her uncanny ability to cry on demand and her unbridled sexuality.

A chance encounter lands her a role in a small silent film that she uses to launch her rise to stardom. Her desire to pull herself out of the dung heap of poverty is only matched by her uncontrolled impulses that prove her eventual downfall.

There are performances where actors do everything but wear a sign around their necks declaring how much they want to earn an Oscar nomination for their work. That’s what Robbie does here. Her performance is electrifying enough to get the attention of Academy voters but sadly for her it is a banner year for contenders in the Best Actress category.

It is still the kind of performance that will be discussed and dissected long after her career ends. The conclusion will be that Robbie’s performance is one for the ages.

Her biggest admirer is Manny Torres (Diego Calva), a Mexican American whose passion for cinema leads him from being an assistant to wild-boy Conrad to a studio big shot. The only thing bigger than his love of movies is his passion for LaRoy.

Calva creates the most sympathetic performance in this cesspool of sin and cinema. His is the only character who provides a reminder that behind the glitz and glamour of Hollywood were real people.

Chazelle spends so much time on his major players that the supporting cast ends up suffering. The story of Black jazz trumpeter Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo) should have been a key plot line as he deals with Hollywood’s awkward attempts at embracing race issues. Instead, the character is little more than a footnote.

The same goes for gossip columnist Elinor St. John (Jean Smart). The symbiotic relationship between Hollywood and the press was vital to promote the latest big screen offering and help hide the darker sides of those who make the movies. But, Smart’s character is a bystander except for a passionate speech she delivers to Conrad dealing with life as an aging Hollywood icon that seems weirdly on target with Pitt.

Hollywood has a long history of self-examination. There’s even a reminder of how long this has been going on in “Babylon.” But, there has not been a film in that category that has taken the excessive to such excessive levels.

It is such a dark and dirty look at this world it will be hard to remain neutral in regards to the film. “Babylon” will not accept indifference but demands the viewer either love it or hate it. Either reaction is acceptable because “Babylon” is built on the idea that the primary goal of the film world is to make the viewer feel something even if it is disgust and pity.

“Babylon” opens in theaters Dec. 23.

Movie review

Babylon

Grade: B+

Cast: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo

Director: Damien Chazelle

Rated: R for graphic nudity, sexual situations, drug use, language, violence

Running time: 188 minutes.