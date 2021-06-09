Avengers Campus open for business at California Adventure

(KGET) — It has been interesting to watch the transformation of Disney California Adventure Park since it opened 20 years ago. At the start, it was all about highlighting what makes California great from state-themed restaurants to attractions like the limousine ride.

The slow changes to the park have resulted in less emphasis on California and more on the two of the biggest companies under the Disney umbrella – Pixar and Marvel. All you have to do is look at Cars Land that opened in 2012 as part of the 12-acre part of California Adventure built as part of Disney a $1.1 billion expansion project to see the Pixar influence.

And now, it is the rapid growth of Marvel that is continuing to reshape the park that sits across the way from Disneyland. The transformation of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror into the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! In 2017 was the biggest example of the changes that were coming.

The opening of the Avengers Campus on June 4 is the latest construction with the Marvel theme. The new land is dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of heroes. If you are wondering where it is located, the Campus is now where the Bug’s Life attraction was located.

The new attraction allows park visitors to team up with the Avengers and their allies throughout the land and sling webs like Spider-Man on the all-new attraction, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. Guests get to put their web-slinging skills to the test as they assist Spidey – brought to life by Tom Holland who portrays Spider-Man in the films – in capturing the out-of-control Spider-Bots before they wreak havoc on the Campus.

At the Avengers Campus’ Worldwide Engineering Brigade there is a workshop of young engineers who specialize in developing innovative technologies to equip and empower a new generation of Super Heroes. This workshop showcases the inventions of Peter Parker and the rest of the WEB Tech team, including their Spider-Bots which are designed to be robotic sidekicks capable of building anything a superhero might need. That’s when things go bad.

It’s your chance to get a feel of what it is like to throw webs like the Marvel hero. Anyone who has ridden the Toy Story Mania attraction in California Adventure knows that it made visitors feel like they were throwing darts, pies and balls through the 3-D effects.

Brent Strong, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, says in a press release, “We’re going to give you superpowers. There’s not a kid who has read a comic or watched a TV show or a movie who hasn’t walked away wishing they could sling webs, and we’re going to make that happen for every single guest.”

“The new technology can render a virtual web coming directly out of your wrist and into that world without touching an interface. It’s as close to being Spider-Man as you can get.”

To enable the most accurate and flexible guest interaction, Imagineers use infrared cameras on the Web Slinger vehicles to assess and analyze the actions of guests 60 times per second, tracking eye position, shoulders, elbows and wrists. The attraction identifies when guests move their arms and maps out the geometry of their web sling, rendering a 3D web in the interactive gameplay.

After helping Spider-Man trap the rogue Spider-Bots, guests will be able to see how many Spider-Bots they caught as a team in their vehicles.

The fact the attraction is new should let you know that it will be popular. There is a virtual queue for “WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure” guests are required to join. It is accessible through the Disneyland mobile app.

There is no standby line for this attraction. The virtual queue enrollment times will be twice daily, at 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The chance to rub elbows with the Avengers is just the latest change made to Disney California Adventure over the past two decades. It is just another example of how both parks continue to adjust to match the latest interests for park visitors.

Disneyland and California Adventure are open only to California residents but that will change starting June 15. That’s when out-of-state residents can go to the parks. It’s also when all capacity and social distancing restrictions will end.

Please note that if you are headed to the park, California strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the theme parks.

You will need to make a reservation to visit the parks. For more information, go to www.Disneyland.com/AvengersCampus.