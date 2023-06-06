Auli’i Cravalho has a very positive attitude toward living her life.

“It is always best to look before you leap but when you do leap, do it with gusto,” Cravalho says.

That philosophy has worked well for the young Hawai’i native as she has already been the voice of the title character in the Disney animated movie “Moana,” starred in the ABC series “Rise” and took on the role of Ariel in ABC’s production of “The Little Mermaid Live!”

The latest job she is approaching with gusto is the new animated series “Hailey’s On It!” that follows Hailey Banks, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging tasks in order to save the world. It debuts at 8:30 p.m. June 8 on Disney Channel and Disney XD. It will be available on Disney+ the following day.

Hailey must get out of her comfort zone to conquer her fears, whether she is winning a sand-building competition, wrestling a honey badger or eating a raw onion. She also must face her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend, Scott.

Whether it was the title role in “Moana” or voicing Hailey, Cravalho has built a career out of playing characters who are strong role models. That starts with looking for roles to play that feature characters who inspire her.

“If I am lucky enough to be put on the project then I add my own chutzpah on it. I do search for young people who I have not played before or I can learn more about,” Cravalho says. “I think it makes me a kinder human because I get to put myself in other people’s shoes.”

Cravalho definitely can identify with Hailey having a book full of things she wants to do because she has her own list. In the case of the actress, not accomplishing the items on her list won’t mean the end of mankind but would be sad for her.

“Off the top of my head, I want to work in a library. I want to open a flower shop. And I want to travel to Europe. I still haven’t done that,” Cravalho says. She quickly adds, “Along with adopting a few more cats.”

Just for the record, Cravalho did travel around the world when she was promoting “Moana.” But those travels generally meant flying into a city, doing interviews at a hotel and then leaving. She wants to be able to enjoy the sites.

Those travels came when Cravalho first captured our hearts in “Moana.” She performed the Oscar Award-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go” live at the Academy Awards in 2017. Since then, she starred in “All Together Now” with Carol Burnett, Fred Armisen and Justina Machado and in Hulu’s teen romcom “Crush.” Other credits include “Darby and the Dead,” “The Power” and “Mean Girls the Musical.”

The fact Carvalho is bouncing between live-action projects and animated jobs such as “Hailey’s On It” is the perfect blend for her. Her young life has been wrapped up with so much animation work, she can’t envision a life where she was not going into a recording booth on a regular basis.

Carvalho’s approach to recording sessions comes with a very different way of working.

“I love that anything is possible in our animated world,” Carvalho says. “I enjoy getting into the booth, closing my eyes and taking my shoes off. I always take my shoes off when I get into the booth.

“I did it for ‘Moana’ and that has not changed.”

The barefoot Carvalho is transported once the recording work starts because she is getting to tell a story through a process that comes naturally to her. She gets great joy and pleasure from each recording session because of the storytelling process.

Carvalho is quick to add that her passion for live work is equally as strong even though she finds that part of her profession more challenging than the voice work. That is not going to stop her from going after work in both acting worlds.

Part of the live action work coming across as more difficult can be traced to her work on “Rise.” The network series about a high school theater department was canceled quickly leaving Cravalho mourning the loss of the show.

“I had such great hopes for it,” Cravalho says. “We had been in such a long process in pre-production learning all the dance numbers, learning all the songs. And the cast was so exceptional.

“I miss it.”

Another way Cravalho can relate to Hailey is knowing what it is like to have the weight of the world on your shoulders. Again, Hailey’s pressures come from the fact the world will end if she doesn’t accomplish her tasks. But being the star of a major Disney production comes with its own kind of pressure.

“I felt the pressure because I knew how important the project was for my community,” Carvalho says. “Now I just realize that I am doing my best and I think that shines through in my work.

“And that’s all I have got.”