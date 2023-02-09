It’s called “the meet cute.”

This mainstay of romantic comedies is when the two people who by the end of the production will get together meet in a funny or awkward way. Their initial contact usually comes with anger or embarrassment.

In the case of the new Paramount+ feature film, “At Midnight,” it is definitely the first encounter of the embarrassing kind. The film is scheduled to be available on the streaming service starting Feb. 10.

Alejandro (Diego Boneta) is an ambitious hotel manager focused on opening his own hotel. Sophie (Monica Barbaro) is a movie star who is trying to deal with all of the headaches of Hollywood while shooting her new superhero film, “Super Society 3,” on location. Toss in a cheating co-star/boyfriend and Sophie has plenty of worries.

The filming brings Sophie to the hotel in Mexico where Alejandro is the manager. An unexpected delivery of towels results in Alejandro getting to know the movie star very quickly.

Jonah Feingold, the director and co-writer of the film, knows there is nothing better in a romantic comedy than a great meet cute. He also knows they can ruin the film if not done well.

“Sometimes meet cutes can be these contrived things. Sometimes they make no story sense, and sometimes they make story sense,” Feingold says. “In this one, I was trying to think organically what is both physically fun? What has some good blocking? What can we get them to do to move around but is also derivative of the story for these characters in that moment?

“Their meet cute takes place in the hotel room with this little towel sequence and it would be something that happened organically. There’s a little bit of magical movie belief of ‘Oh, you know, come on. Is that really going to happen?’ But that’s kind of the fun of it, and that’s the slight homage to those ’90s romcoms.”

Feingold was so aware of the importance of the meet cute to his movie that the original script didn’t have such a moment. The two main characters were to meet in an elevator.

That changed when Feingold saw the location where the film would be shot. The majority of the production for the streaming service was shot at the Atelier Hotel in Playa Mujeres. The hotel room gave him the space to play the physical part of the sequence.

No matter how much work Feingold put into creating what he thought would be the perfect meet cute, the success of the scene came down to the actors. He needed the audience to believe that no matter what is said in the moment, they are certain love is in the air.

Feingold says, “It’s all about the chemistry. You look at all the great romantic comedies that we’ve idolized growing up. What do you remember the most? It’s the chemistry.”

He got the actors he needed in Barbaro and Boneta. She came to the series having worked on such projects as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Splitting Up Together” and “The Good Cop.” His credits include “Luis Miguel: The Series,” “Father of the Bride” and “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

The director had to decide if his two main leads had the chemistry they needed to make the romantic comedy work through a series of script reads done via Zoom. This was necessary because Boneta was in Spain battling with COVID. Barbaro was at a friend’s house in New York.

As they read their lines separated by thousands of miles, Feingold wrote a note to himself that said “This is it.”

The actors spent a lot of time before filming discussing the best ways to play their characters. When the conversation would get around to the initial meeting between the pair, both were in full agreement in how they would like their meet cute to be done.

The one thing Boneta wanted was to have their characters not like each other at first. He knew that would establish a foundation for the emotional journey they would take through the movie.

Barbaro says, “We love these romcoms, especially when two characters do not like each other at first and that that is some piece of chemistry that they have. It’s, like, almost like they are fighting their feelings immediately.

“We talked about also just trying to figure out a way, and we kept having to sort of, like, push us, like, push her to be a little bit more, like, to be way more upset, honestly, about him being in the hotel room. I was, like, ‘But he didn’t mean to’.”

The “At Midnight” cast also includes Casey Thomas Brown (“Father of the Bride”), Catherine Cohen (“Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous”), Fernando Carsa (“Acapulco”), Whitney Cummings (“Good Mourning”) and Maya Zapata (“Selena’s Secret”).