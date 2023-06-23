Wes Anderson is a Master Chef when it comes to creating the cinematic dishes that he likes to serve up to the public. Each ingredient of the actors is carefully selected and measured. Just the right touch of spice is added through the script. And, he delivers his creation in a form that is as beautiful to look at as it is to consume.

The director/writer has used that recipe to create his latest work, “Asteroid City.” A cast that includes such heavyweights as Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinson bring to life his tale of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention that gets disrupted by an event that is out of this world.

It is all presented through a film that finds beauty in the starkness of nature, creates electrifying visuals with the softest of pastels and teeters between reality and fantasy. “Asteroid City” is a cinematic delicacy even if the story has a slightly bitter taste.

“Asteroid City” is the story of the staging of a play by noted author Conrad Earp (Edward Norton). It is the tale of a grieving father, Augie Steenbeck (Jason Schwartzman), who finds himself and his four children quarantined in a desert city with an odd collection of fellow travelers.

Midge Campbell (Johansson) is a famous actress who spends more time preparing for her next role than being a mother to her brilliant daughter (Grace Edwards). Sandy Borden (Hope Davis) is a housewife who has no problem expressing her opinions. General Gibson (Jeffrey Wright) is a by-the-book military man who faces a galactic size problem.

Quirky characters are a main ingredient in an Anderson film. He is always very cautious in how much information is revealed regarding each to give them a touch of mystery. For example, Augie’s wife died three weeks ago, and he doesn’t tell his children until they are marooned in the small town.

The stories of the characters become even more tenuous as “Asteroid City” keeps shifting between the creation of the stage drama and the presentation of that drama through the film footage. Anderson keeps these worlds dramatically divided by the way they are filmed. Scenes dealing with the play are presented in black and white. Those moments where the play is being presented are shown in a vivid world of pastel colors. The hues in the film are both bright and muted at the same time creating the illusion of a fantasy/reality world.

The only true link between the two worlds is the narration presented by Bryan Cranston. He does provide some context for what is unfolding in the play but Anderson’s approach to this film is enough information is too much.

“Asteroid City” is the kind of production that will spark a variety of conversations. Is Anderson trying to point out the futility of life? Are we important elements of a larger story or merely pawns in a scenario we can’t control? Can you wake up if you never go to sleep?

Don’t stress out as to the true meaning of the play/film. Anderson even has one of his characters say that he doesn’t understand the story. The response is that it doesn’t matter as long as the story keeps getting told.

It is easy to ponder the merits of the story as “Asteroid City” is the slowest paced film in the Anderson collection. He never gets in a rush to tell the tale as exemplified through the mechanical way many of the actors deliver their lines. There are moments when the dialogue becomes so sing-song that it has a hypnotic effect.

Such a pacing does allow each word to be studied and analyzed. The question becomes whether the script is meant to be dissected in detail or just accepted as a straight line going nowhere. There are points where Anderson comes across as too self-indulgent with his words and that becomes a distraction.

Anderson’s creations are not for everyone as he makes up his own rules when it comes to creating his movies. If you have found his past work – from “The Royal Tenenbaums” to “The Grand Budapest Hotel” – enjoyable then “Asteroid City” will satisfy your creative taste buds. Others may not accept that it is OK to keep telling a story even if it makes no sense.

The only guarantee with “Asteroid City” is that it demands a willingness to appreciate the unorthodox. The viewer must also be willing to accept that there may or may not be a meaning to the stunningly presented tale.

Movie review

Asteroid City

Grade: B

Cast: Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston.

Director: Wes Anderson

Rated: PG-13, suggestive material, smoking, nudity

Running time: 104 minutes.