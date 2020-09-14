Ashleigh Banfield brings ‘Judgment’ to Court TV

(KGET) —

Ashleigh Banfield has returned to Court TV after working at CNN and HLN for a half dozen years as a legal analyst. The veteran news reporter is now hosting “Judgment with Ashley Banfield” for Court TV.

The new series made its debut on the channel – available both through cable subscriptions and over the air in Bakersfield – on Sept. 13. It kicked off with a look at the case of “Florida vs. Casey Anthony.”

The selection of the Casey Anthony case had a very special connection to Banfield. Her last major assignment when she worked for Court TV the first time was reporting on the Anthony trial.

Other cases to be put under a new investigative spotlight on future episodes of the series that airs 5 p.m. Sundays include the trials of Jodie Arias and Amber Guyger. And, it would not be a court case series without taking a look at the O.J. Simpson trial.

All of these cases have gone through their lengthy courtroom scenarios years ago. But, Court TV executives have seen that there is enough interest in such legal activities that they are taking another look. Banfield has a theory as to why the public has such an unending appetite for high profile court cases.

“I think the truth is that it’s real. What happens in a courtroom, I like to say, is the real, most true drama I’ve ever experienced. Typically, it’s bifurcated. One side is supporting a defendant and the other side is supporting a prosecution. And it is palpable,” Banfield says. “When you are sitting in that courtroom you can feel the energy, and sometimes it’s frightening.

“So, I think bringing people into these real, true dramas is an experience that heretofore they hadn’t always had.”

Banfield points out that cameras in a courtroom have not always been the norm. Anyone interested in a trial would have to go to the courthouse (if they lived near the trial location) and try to get a seat in the courtroom. It took a lot of hard work by news organizations and channels like Court TV to create the situation where the public can watch the legal process unfold.

The structure of the new hour-long series hosted by Banfield, is to take viewers on a deep dive into the most provocative and talked-about trials of all-time. This will be accomplished through new interviews and first-time reveals that will look to further explore everything people only thought they knew about these touchstones in judicial history.

Footage from Court TV’s extensive library of trial coverage will be used to explore the cases from additional perspectives not often discussed from the major figures in the investigations. Much of the Court TV library was compiled while Banfield was originally with the channel.

She joined CourtTV in 2005 after stints in local news and with MSNBC to host with Jack Ford the trial coverage show “Banfield & Ford: Courtside.” That show was one of the few offering in-depth looks at court cases unlike today’s TV world where such programming can be found on numerous channels and even through podcasts.

Banfield is confident her show will stand out even in the crowded crime coverage world.

“We don’t need to do anything different because what we do is different. The true-crime genre right now is almost all occupied by these mystery documentary presentations and Court TV is gavel-to-gavel coverage. So it’s not music and graphics and all these sort of magical elements,” Banfield says. “It’s really the true story in its most raw format. And so, I think that’s what stands out. I think it’s really quite something to be inside a courtroom gavel-to-gavel and, for me, as a journalist it is just sheer delight to bring that to viewers because there’s no editing and there’s no writing. It’s just pure information as it happens.

“If you’re a news junkie, I get it. And I think now there’s a new genre of crime junkies because it’s a different kind of news and it’s very, very real.”