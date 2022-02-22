Arvin grad Erik Martinez pens script for ‘Beyond the Mat’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The primary rule for writers is to pick something that is a familiar subject. Simply put, you write what you know. That was certainly the case with Arvin High School graduate Erik Martinez when he began penning the screenplay that has become the feature film “Beyond the Mat.”

Martinez is quick to point out that his days on the wrestling team at Arvin was an influence on the story only to a certain degree.

“I would basically be lying if I was to say I was a hard-core wrestler,” Martinez says. “I was definitely an athlete. I played baseball and football and I wrestled for a little bit in high school.

“By and large, at least in terms of the high school experience, it is definitely drawn from my time at Arvin High.”

Martinez spent enough time on the mat to give him the foundation for the film that will be showing at the Maya Cinemas, 1000 California Ave., Feb. 23-27.

‘Beyond the Mat” is both a sports and love story that plays out against the backdrop of a suburban high school in Middle America. Aaron Miller (John Wynn) and his lifelong friend Bo Sanders (Mark Hapka) are dealing with a disintegrating friendship, tormenting of a cross‐town wrestling rival and the blossoming of a new love. In a series of unexpected events their friendship is put on the line.

Anytime Martinez needed help with wrestling elements, he had plenty of support including director Van M. Pham who was a wrestler in his early days. Producer Henry K. Priest was a high school and college wrestler before becoming a high school, youth and girls wrestling coach in Southern California. Lead actor John Wynn and actors Jerry Zataran and Jonathan Kowalsky also have wrestling backgrounds.

The film also features U.S. Olympic wrestling champion Kurt Angle and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock. Angle is a six-time WWF champ and TNA Triple Crown winner while Shamrock is a four-time UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Martinez took the approach of using wrestling the way football was used in the film “Friday Night Lights.” The sports angle supports the emotional stories of the athletes.

“Beyond the Mat” is the seventh screenplay written by Martinez. Another script he has written, “White Elephant,” is being produced by Bruce Willis who will also star. The first screenplay Martinez wrote was while attending Cal State Bakersfield. He laughs and says no one will see that initial attempt.

When he is not writing scripts, Martinez teaches screenwriting at Long Beach City College. One thing he can teach his students is the need to have patience. Martinez met Pham while he was attending Chapman University. Pham pitched him the idea for the script and Martinez completed the first draft in 2005.

“We worked it and rewrote it for a couple of years, off and on,” Martinez says. “Things incrementally built up from there. Having patience is an acquired skill. It is definitely not something you are built with.

“I think it is just kind of the nature of the film industry that you are going to be living with an idea for a really long time. It behooves you to make films with people you like and care about because you are going to be in it for a pretty long hall. I am just happy that ‘Beyond the Mat’ is going to get some big screen time and people are finally going to get their eyes on it.”

One of the major positives that came out of the long process was that Scott Conrad was brought in to edit the movie. Conrad earned an Oscar for editing one of the greatest sports movies of all time, “Rocky.”

The Bakersfield showings at Maya will be one of the biggest for the film. A few small audiences have seen Beyond the Mat” as it was an official selection of the Tribeca Film Festivals All Access program, was named Best Sports Film at the Canada International Film Festival and the Downtown Los Angeles Film Festival. It has also been part of the Vietnamese International Film Festival and the San Francisco International Film Festival.

Movies produced by major studios open in thousands of theaters. Because “Beyond the Mat” is an independent film, it will be opening slowly across the country. Martinez stresses it is vital that “Beyond the Mat” does well locally as that will open doors for other markets to show the film.

“Beyond the Mat” has earned endorsements from the National High School Coaches Association, USA Wrestling, the governing body of the US Olympic Wrestling Team, Beat the Streets, the National Wrestling Coaches Association, the Children’s Age Group Wrestling Association in Southern California, Takedown Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment.

Maya Cinema is within one block of Mechanics Bank Arena which will be hosting the California High School State Wrestling Championships at the same time. For tickets and screening times go to www.BeyondTheMatFilm.com.