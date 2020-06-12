“Artemis Fowl” and “Darkness Falls” now available to stream

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It has been an interesting week in terms of finding good entertainment for both young and old. Let’s start with younger viewers.

The feature film “Artemis Fowl” – based on a series of books aimed at young readers – was originally scheduled to be released in theaters last year. The decision was made to delay it to May of this year.

With theaters shut down, the decision was finally made to make the film available on the streaming service of Disney+ starting June 12. That’s not a bad idea because the film is entertaining but not strong enough to be worthy of a theatrical release.

At the center of the film is 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl – played by Ferdia Shaw – a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds who must save his father. To do this he must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization of fairies.

The film was directed by Kenneth Branagh who has a knack for staging big action films.

Now for the more mature viewers.

“Darkness Falls” will be released June 12 through VOD and Digital platforms including iTunes, Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play and all major cable/satellite platforms.

This is a very intriguing story of Detective Jeff Anderson – played by Shawn Ashmore – who becomes convinced that his wife did not commit suicide but was murdered. Anderson eventually finds out that his wife was the victim of a team of father-and-son serial killers.

The father-son storylines are the strength of this film especially as shown through Ashmore.

For a little inside information: pay close attention to the big fight scene near the end of the movie. It was shot in one take with both the actors and stunt men. The long shot really builds the tension.