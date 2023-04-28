Coming-of-age stories have been a constant part of the film world but in recent years the tone for them has gotten darker. This is either because of the infectious angst displayed by the central figure (or figures) or an over dependence on sexual situations.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” manages to deal with some very deep issues ranging from the chaos that can come with theology confusion to the anxiety that can come with the search to find meaning in life. It does this while embracing a nostalgia that comes in the form of a sweet embrace and not an emotional slap.

Credit the general success to the source material. The film is based on Judy Blume’s 1970 groundbreaking novel. Its frank discussion of religion and puberty made the book a major hit with millions of readers. That material also made it one of the most challenged books in history by those who want to censor it.

The film focuses on 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) who returns from a joyous summer at camp only to find that her family is moving from New York to New Jersey. Margaret is so concerned with the move that she begins a dialogue with God that often starts with “Are You There God?”

Margaret makes new friends that include three other sixth graders who share a common interest in boys, kissing, wearing a bra and their approaching menstrual cycles. The leader of the group is Nancy Wheeler (Elle Graham) who has started a very exclusive Pre-Teen club. In most coming-of-age movies, Nancy would have been the mean girl on a mission to make Margaret’s life miserable but in this case she is a friend dealing with the same issues.

One of the strengths of the film is that instead of the young people acting decades more mature than their ages would suggest, the pre-teens here are dealing with very typical and relatable problems for people their age. The majority of Margaret’s problems are the result of decisions made by her parents – Barbara (Rachel McAdams) and Herb (Benny Safdie). Even Margaret’s grandmother (Kathy Bates) isn’t there to be a constant threat but she is a very supportive person in Margaret’s life.

All of this unfolds through the work of Kelly Fremon Craig (“The Edge of Seventeen”) who is both the director and writer. She carefully and cleverly built the script making sure not to sway too far away from Blume’s original novel. That might sound like a no-brainer but too many writers have ruined good book adaptations by trying to infuse too much of their own artistry in the work.

Craig uses that well-crafted script to put together a movie that doesn’t shy away from serious topics but understands the story is being told from the viewpoint of an 11-year-old girl. That doesn’t mean the story has been dumbed down but reflects the intelligence of the source material and the director.

One of the smartest moves was the casting of Abby. After being wasted in both “Ant-Man” movies, Abby finally gets to show her range that goes from the deep pain of disappointment to the nervous excitement of young love. Her reactions aren’t those of a thirtysomething but stay nicely tucked into being age appropriate.

Abby handles the role like a veteran but she never comes across as being too mature to portray a pre-teen. It is impressive work for such a young performer.

The lioness share of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” deals with issues particular to young females. Those are the kind of moments that have the great potential to resonate with females of all ages. But, this film should be seen by all genders because it deals with a wide variety of issues that have a very universal feel.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is one of the sweetest and most endearing coming-of-age films to be released in the past decade. Because it shows such deep respect for Bloom’s work, it is a fitting adaptation of a well-loved novel.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Grade: B+

Cast: Abby Ryder Fortson, Elle Graham, Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, Benny Safdie.

Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

Rated: PG-13 for sex education, suggestive material

Running time: 105 minutes.