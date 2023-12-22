BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Maybe it has been the long string of bad movies made that were based on DC Comics characters – “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” “Black Adam,” “The Flash” – that have made “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” less of a disaster than expected. The new offering in the endless stream of superhero films is rife with problems from juvenile jokes to an incoherent script but there have been plenty of worse offerings.

Jason Momoa returns to the role of the King of the Sea. His old enemy, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), is back and he is stronger than ever because of some ancient Atlantean technology – including a powerful Black Trident – he found buried under the ice in Antarctica. The villain’s plan is to speed up global warming to thaw an evil being who has been a popsicle for centuries.

Aquaman realizes he can’t stop the plot on his own and recruits his brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), to help him end the threat. And that is where the script begins to unravel. The first “Aquaman” film had Orm trying to wipe out those who live on land. All is forgiven with a couple of lines of dialogue simply to help move along the plot of the sequel.

There isn’t much time to worry about how the brotherly love makes no sense because writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick cuts-and-pastes every idea from the writer’s handbook: fatherhood, royal uprisings, environmental disasters, greed and brotherly bonds. They are bobbled together in a manner so loosely stitched there are gaping holes big enough for a whale to pass from one plotline to the next. Even a big moment where Aquaman declares himself to the world is a problem as the fish man has been saving the planet for years.

The biggest reason the writing problems aren’t as prominent is that by its nature, Aquaman requires more computer-generated imagery than any of the other comic book inspired movies. From the endless flowing of hair to an unlimited army of demons, there are only a few scenes where characters can be quietly developed.

The film shows all the signs of the reshoots that director James Wan – who is better known for horror films – had to do in an effort to try and give the film a better story structure. The film never finds a smooth flow but starts and stops as each new idea arises.

Any good plot moments are tarnished by jokes aimed at the playground crowd. The fatherhood angle anchors Aquaman but having his infant son urinate on his father’s face – not once but twice – is as cheap a joke that can be made. Please note that even when months pass in the story, baby Arthur doesn’t age. Maybe it is an Atlantean way.

Even the casting has problems. Randall Park plays the scientist who helps Black Manta find the lost kingdom. His appearance in the DC world (despite being in the initial “Aquaman”) is jarring as Park has been in more Marvel productions from “WandaVision” to “Ant-Man.” It is like looking at the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers and there is one San Francisco Giant on their bench.

Despite all the story mistakes, bad writing and disjointed script, there is a spark of fun at the heart of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and it comes from Momoa. He gives his best shot at making the film entertainment, but it is like trying to make jokes at a funeral. And the funeral might be for the end of the current wave of DC Comics movies.

Should this be the end, then at least Momoa went down swinging and provided more entertaining moments than the previous three or four DC comics inspired movies combined. That is not high praise because that total remains very low.

Movie review

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Grade: C

Cast: Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman.

Director: James Wan

Rated: PG-13 for language, science fiction violence

Running time: 124 minutes.