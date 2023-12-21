There is nothing original when it comes to the romantic comedy “Anyone But You.” It is not only a patchwork of bits and pieces from romcoms dating back through the decades but it even admits to being inspired by one of the original romantic comedies in William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.”

It is the standard boy meets girl, boy and girl hate each other, boy and girl are forced to spend a weekend together at a romantic location. That’s when the big question is faced as to whether or not the boy and girl will get together in the end. If you must ask, it is time for a refresher course in romcoms.

Spoiler alert – they do. Technically, that is not a spoiler as a happy ending is mandatory to be considered a romantic comedy.

Because the production is bathed in so much familiarity, the measure of whether you should go see any film but this one comes down to the central figures. Couples like Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn or Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan set the bar high for these kinds of affairs of the heart.

The responsibility of making “Anyone But You” work falls to Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. From a visual standpoint, they fit the bill and could model for wedding cake toppers.

Sweeney’s best known for her snarky work in “The White Lotus” and emotionally charged performance in “Euphoria.” With her sad eyes, she’s proven she can play bitter and broken. Romcoms need central players who are likable and appealing.

Sweeney never seems comfortable playing the romcom pawn. At times she’s the strongest person in the room and then she becomes the weakest. She deserves much stronger roles that this one that features so much indecision.

Then there is Powell, an actor so generic looking it will take some research to remember his most recent work. He’s got the look. The test is how much he can make the audience get on his side on his quest to find true love.

“Anyone But You” starts in typical romantic comedy fashion. Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) meet at a bar and spend a plutonic night together. Incidents that could have been explained away in a few seconds are allowed to become massive roadblocks in their continuing a relationship.

Fast forward a few months and Bea and Ben discover they are part of the same wedding party. And keeping with the new trend in romcoms, it is a destination wedding to Australia.

This is a good time to make a point about films dealing with exotic locations. There is an argument to be made that it plays into the escapist nature of the film, but it also has the tendency to suggest these are not real world problems. A film like “Sleepless in Seattle” came across as more grounded while remaining highly romantic.

What follows is a long string of romcom tropes from Bea finding a tarantula in Ben’s shorts to a slight act of peril to annoying parents to multiple small disasters. Just when all looks hopeless, love comes to save the day.

Director Will Gluck showed with his films “Easy A” and “Friends with Benefits” a general understanding of the elements needed to make a romantic comedy work. He starts with an attractive couple and then places them in a beautiful setting.

These are the primary pieces for a story that never pushes to be original when it comes to the “will they, won’t they” scenario. Everything plods along until the predictable ending.

Generally, such lack of commitment to being different would be a death stroke to the production. The genre gets some wiggle room because of the long repetitive history for such movies.

There will never be an awards conversation for “Anyone But You.” What will be said of the film is that should you find yourself at home on a rainy day and the film pops up on the TV schedule, there are far worse ways to lull yourself into a nap.

Movie review

Anyone But You

Grade: C

Cast: Sydney Sweeny, Glen Powell, Alexandra Ship, GaTa, Michelle Hurd.

Director: Will Gluck

Rated: R for language, thematic elements, sexual content, brief graphic nudity

Running time: 110 minutes.