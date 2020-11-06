‘Antebellum’ looks to scare up DVD, Blu-ray business

“Antebellum” is one of the few new releases this week on DVD and Blu-ray. (Photo courtesy of Lionsgate)

(KGET) — The lack of movies in theaters during the summer months has had a major impact on the DVD world. Without those summer films, there were a limited number of new releases on DVD and Blu-ray as of Nov. 3. It is TV series that are dominating the market.

Here are the titles available now either through DVD and Blu-ray or through one of the many digital platforms like Video on Demand.

“Antebellum”: Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future – before it’s too late.

“Victoria, The Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 3 Collection”: Jenna Coleman plays Queen Victoria, a nineteenth-century heroine for our times.

“The Crown: The Complete Third Season”: This season covers events in the life of Queen Elizabeth II during the time period between 1964 and 1977.

“Blackbird”: Family comes together to deal with the decision by Lily (Susan Sarandon) to end her long battle with ALS on her own terms.

“Sanditon: Season 1”: Andrew Davies adapts Jane Austen’s last unfinished novel into an epic drama filled with romance.

“V for Vendetta”: The 2005 film starring Natalie Portman is being released on 4K Ultra HD.

“Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Complete Collection”: Amateur detective Phryne Fisher’s (Essie Davis) investigations take her through back alleys, jazz clubs, and shady neighborhoods. Includes three seasons.

“Arthur: The Ultimate Friendship Collection”: Join Arthur and his friends for 48 friendship-filled stories featuring more than 10 hours of programming.

“Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy: Season 1”: Four troubled couples sign up for an experiment called “swap therapy” in order to determine if their relationships are worth saving.

“The Mortal Storm”: Director Frank Borzage’s 1940 film that looks at the story of Hitler’s rise to power as seen through the microcosm of one German family.

Available through digital platforms

“Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind”: Gregson Wagner explores her mother’s public life and private persona through personal interviews with those closest to her.

“Writer’s Block”: Writer trying to focus on his work learns nothing comes easy in life – or death.

“That Good Night”: A once-famous screenwriter who is in his seventies and terminally ill has two final missions.

“We Are Who We Are: Season One”: Two American kids living on a U.S. military base in Italy deal with friendship, first-love and identity.

“Higher Love”: Two people struggle against their addictive pasts to make a better future.