The team behind the new Paramount+ series, “Star trek: Strange New Worlds,” is on a mission (one they hope lasts more than five years). They boldly want to go back to the design and values that were at the heart of the series when “Star Trek” launched in 1966. The prime directive of “Star Trek” was to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations.

To accomplish this mission, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will be set in the years before Captain Kirk (William Shatner) takes over the U.S.S. Enterprise. It is Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) who is in the captain’s chair. His portrayal of Pike was introduced in the second season of “Star Trek: Discovery” along with Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

Now they are joined by Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.

Mount – who has starred in projects from “Hell on Wheels” to “The Inhumans” – grew up a fan of the “Star Trek” franchise but he never imagined a day when he would be the captain of the Enterprise.

“It’s insane when you think about it. And I count every single day I’m on the set – I’m not exaggerating – is both disbelief and a feeling of tremendous gratitude. Which is one of my little secret parallels to the character of Captain Pike,” Mount says. “Let’s face it. If you’re going to stare into the face of God, the universe, whatever you want to call it, every single day, you have to have a healthy dose of humility and appreciation and gratitude.

“I think that those are the greatest qualities in Captain Pike. So, if I can live up to him at all, it’s through my appreciation of being a part of this universe.”

Landing a role in such an iconic franchise has definitely humbled Mount. He was wrapping up a day of work where it was taking a little extra time to get the scene just right. During a pause, he told everyone to take a moment and think about the fact they were becoming part of one of the biggest science fiction franchises in history.

One thing that has made it easy for Mount to take on such a big project has been the writers. He says they have done a magnificent job of establishing this Captain as being his own iteration of what a Starfleet Captain should be, independent of all of the other Captains we have had so far in canon.

“Humility is a big part of his character. I’ve been thinking a lot about the fact that his father was a science teacher and a scholar of comparative religion. So, the exploration is a big, big, big deal with Pike,” Mount says.

Mount got to step into a role that had been around since the ‘60s but Pike has only been used sparingly until “Star Trek: Discovery” came along. Peck faced a more formidable task as he stepped into playing Spock, the most recognizable face (and ears) in the “Star Trek” universe.

Peck knew there would be boundaries to playing Spock but he has not felt hampered in bringing his version of the character to life.

“There is a box and there are limitations. But the more you zoom into the box, the infinitely larger it becomes,” Peck says. “And, so, in a way there are boundaries, but as we sort of zoom in on him and his life and his experiences in the past that we haven’t yet seen, unfolding our kind of infinite possibilities of him and his life.

“It’s a really delicate dance that we’re attempting. And I think a lot of it is done in the writing. You know, I show up to work and I get a new script, and suddenly I’m faced with something that’s totally unfamiliar to me in my work as Spock. So, the sky is kind of the limit, in my opinion. But there definitely are rules.”

Celia Rise Gooding is feeling more pressure than Peck as she steps into the role of Nyota Uhura. Nichelle Nichols made television history with the character in the original “Star Trek” as she was the first Black woman to play a character with so much authority.

Gooding embraces the chance to honor the character and Nichols while getting to show a new side to the character. With “Strange New Worlds,” Uhura is a cadet who is not quite certain that a life among the stars is right for her.

“I think that’s something that Nichelle had with the original series. Uhura has a level of understanding and clarity,” Gooding says. “And I think that while that is incredible to see, I think that part of her humanity is the other side of that coin and seeing the parts of her that aren’t really sure and seeing the parts of her that have an opportunity to, sort of, ask questions and make sense of it as we go along.

“I think having an opportunity to represent such an iconic character in a more multifaceted way is an honor for me as an actor.”

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” debuts May 5 on the streaming service. New episodes of the 10-episode-long season will be available weekly on Thursdays.