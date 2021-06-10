Annie Murphy’s new show is blend of two TV genres

Annie Murphy stars in a new TV show whose name will not be mentioned. (Photo courtesy of AMC)

(KGET) — Annie Murphy has a knack for picking acting projects with names that can cause some headaches. When her comedy series, “Schitt’s Creek,” was a response to a clue on “Jeopardy,” the name of the show was flashed across the screen to show no profanity was involved.

“Jeopardy” would not be able to do that with Murphy’s latest job as she stars in the new AMC dark comedy “Kevin Can (expletive deleted) Himself.” It launches with the name intact (with a few asterisks) June 13 on the streaming service AMC+ and then will be on the AMC cable channel starting 9 p.m. June 20.

“Kevin” (as it will be called for safety sake) is a very different kind of TV offering. It bounces between a sitcom existence and real-world life. But, this isn’t about a TV character and the actor who plays her. It is the story of that character being able to break through the comedy wall into a more realistic world.

Allison McRoberts (Murphy) is the prototypical wife on a situation comedy. You know the type. She’s way too good looking for her husband who is the comedy star of the show.

The series will bounce between Allison’s life in the sitcom to her life away from being nothing more than a person to feed lines to the male comedy star so he can get laughs. The two worlds could not be any different.

Series creator Valerie Armstrong says this hybrid show allows the team to show how these different worlds really impact each other.

“I think it’s a show that I would want to watch multiple times, because there are so many layers to it,” Armstrong says.

Along with Murphy, the cast of “Kevin: includes: Mary Hollis Inboden as Patty O’Connor, Allison’s tough, glass-half-empty neighbor who hides an intelligence and dissatisfaction that bonds her to Allison; Eric Petersen as the protagonist husband Kevin McRoberts; Alex Bonifer as Neil O’Connor, the football-loving, beer-swilling, dim-bulb best friend of Kevin; and Brian Howe as Pete McRoberts, Kevin’s father with a regressive sense of humor.

Murphy was excited to be part of the new show because it gives her the chance to play a very different character – actually two very different characters – to what she did on her last job.

“I loved every minute that I had in ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ But that world was very small. We were in the motel or we were in the café or we were in the barn. I was so worried that I was going to kind of get stuck in this like blond loopy land,” Murphy says. “I really, really wanted to do something significantly different. I get to do things like kick over a garbage can angrily and fry an egg angrily. And, you know, do cocaine in an alleyway angrily.

“It felt like exactly the right thing to do. There’s so much to explore in this show. Plus, the fact that it was created by a woman and it’s so female-heavy cast and crew. And so, I was begging to be signed up for it.”

Help is on the way

The new CuriosityStream series, “Doug to the Rescue” looks at what happens to animals in the aftermath of a natural disaster. Drone pilot Doug Thron travels to areas that have been the hardest hit to help both domesticated and wild animals. The six-part docuseries is now available on the streaming service.

Thron says, “What I do is enable us to find animals that we wouldn’t have normally found or find, and then also I do it quicker. What might normally take people days or weeks to find one particular animal I could find it in a matter of minutes.

“In Australia, they had an instance where they tried to use a helicopter with infrared technology to find koalas, they found like one koala in their search for however many hours in the same area. I went with the drone and was able to find about a dozen koalas in probably less than two hours’ time.”

Thron uses four drones outfitted specifically for use in disaster areas. Two of the drones are fitted with a spotlight, a 180x zoom lens and an infrared camera. The forward-looking infrared camera helps Thron quickly find animals among the rubble, at which point he switches the drone to a high-end optical camera to make a positive ID and get a clearer look at the scene.

He generally has no problem being allowed into areas to do his searches. But there can be limitations.

“There’s a lot of hurdles nowadays, because this drone technology is so new. It’s basically doing a lot of calling and networking with the government agencies and, thankfully, more times than not, once we meet with the police officers or different people, with FAA or Cal Fire is more to the case, once they see what we have and what we’re doing they’re usually open,” Thron says.

CuriosityStream features documentary films, series and features that cover topics from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets.