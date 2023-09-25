AnnaLynne McCord has come a long way since being cast in a 2006 episode of “The O.C.” as “The Hot Girl.” That role came down to looks but these days, McCord is being cast in roles that require strong acting skills.

Her latest work, “Condition of Return,” has McCord playing a deeply religious woman who walks into a church and kills 13 people. She is ready to take whatever punishment the law will give her but before the trial can proceed, she must be determined to be mentally fit.

Enter Dr. Donald Thomas (Dean Cain) who must make the assessment while dealing with his own problems. “Condition of Return” currently is available through Cable VOD and Vudu.

The fight to get quality roles started years ago. She recalls how she initially turned down a role on “90201” because she didn’t want to play the typical blond girl. “I always used Charlize Theron as a reference. If Charlize Theron can be a ‘Monster’ then just give me a chance,” McCord says. “I am so grateful that I get to do these roles that are much more challenging and give me, as an artist, a place to really go and dig deep within the depths of my own soul to find what this character needs to be and how to convey that on screen.”

Taking on the role of Eve Sullivan presented McCord with the most textured and complicated role she has ever faced. Her character goes from loving school teacher to a prison inmate and then to a person who strikes a deal with the devil. The journey is filled with deep emotional moments.

“I definitely had to find the heart and soul of this character and bring her to the points where you feel like she has lost touch with that part of herself,” McCord says. “The flashbacks helped a little but a big portion of it is portrayed in her interviews with the doctor.” It came down to McCord trying to find the way to truthfully play the character who doesn’t believe she is a bad guy while dealing with a horrifying story that comes directly from today’s headlines. Finding that level, says McCord, came down to finding more energy as both an actress and a human being.

That was particularly true in the opening sequence where the act of violence unfolds. McCord explains there have only been two days in her career where she really didn’t want to be at work and filming that scene was one of them.

Part of that came from her early days growing in Georgia as the daughter of a Christian minister. It only got more intense for her as she watched all the background artists arrive on the set dressed in their Sunday best. She made sure to talk with everyone to make sure they were all OK with the scene.

“I remember getting cold chills down my body and thinking ‘I don’t know if AnnaLynne can do this let alone how someone does this for real.’ I couldn’t fathom doing this in real life and that made it all too real doing the scene,” McCord says. “It was definitely not an easy scene to film.”

She was concerned about others for that scene but in the interview sequences it was Cain who was worried about her. He constantly worried about whether the handcuffs and shackles were too tight.

The reality is the chains that bound her helped with playing the scenes. It forced her to channel the majority of her performance through her face.

“It was so constraining especially in the moments when she was being kind of humiliated by the police force. Those evoked real personal emotions,” McCord says. “But there was something really profound about the stillness. To have to be contained gave me a lot of energy that AnnaLynne needed to feel.”

“Condition of Return” is the latest acting work for McCord who started out her professional career as a model. Once she moved to Los Angeles, she became to work in such projects as ‘Nip/Tuck,” “American Heiress,” “90210” and “A Soldier’s Revenge.”

All that work helped her to play the multi-layered role in “Condition of Return.”

“I looked at her as a woman who was enslaved. She was in a prison of her own blind faith,” McCord says. “That’s a prison where we rarely see bars on the window. We barely recognize it as something where we are trapped.

“When she felt forgotten, she gave herself over to something else and that’s the pendulum swing that is always hanging in the balance. So, for me, she felt like a slave.”

In other words, a lifetime away from just being “The Hot Girl.”

“Condition of Return” will be available on iTunes, Prime Video, and other TVOD digital platforms starting Oct. 23.