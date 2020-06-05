“And We Go Green” and “Echo in the Canyon” appeal to sports fans and music lovers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you are like me, you are looking for some good entertainment to help you get away from all that’s going on in the world. I have a couple of good suggestions.

The aptly named “And We Go Green” is available now on the streaming service Hulu. The documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and how the series has become the world’s fastest growing motorsport since its inception in 2014.

The film was made through Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company and DiCaprio serves as an executive producer. DiCaprio has been a fan of the racing circuit since it started but what also caught his eye was that this is the only motorsport that features electric cars.

The documentary shows the mission of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship is to demonstrate how competition drives technological development and to alter perceptions of electric vehicles. This is done through an international circuit that included stops in 10 major cities during the 2017/18 season.

For you music fans out there, I highly recommend there is “Echo in the Canyon” on EPIX.

The docuseries shows how the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles was a creative center for musicians during the 1960s. It was the home for the likes of: Frank Zappa; members of the Doors; Micky Dolenz of the Monkees; Chris Hillman, original member of The Byrds; and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & the Papas fame, just to name a few.

How that area became such a focal point for the music scene of the ‘60s is examined in the two-part docuseries. The first part aired last week but you can get caught up and watch the second part when it debuts at 8 p.m. June 7 on EPIX.