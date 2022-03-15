BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — March is proving to be a very big month for Amy Schumer. Along with being named one of the three hosts for this year’s telecast of “The 94th Annual Academy Awards,” her new series, “Life & Beth” launches March 18 on the streaming service of Hulu.

Schumer plays a character who appears to be living a good life with a solid job as a wine distributor and a long term relationship with a successful guy. That changes when a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become.

This is not Schumer’s first TV series as her credits include “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Funny as Hell” and “A Different Spin with Mark Hoppus.” But, it is the first time she will be playing a character instead of just being herself.

Taking on the role was easier because when Schumer was creating the series, she borrowed liberally from her own life. That includes everything from giving the character her real middle name to being the child of a parent who goes through bankruptcy.

She admits there are similarities between herself and the role but Schumer points out one major difference.

“I think one of the things that surprised people is that I actually am an introvert. And I think so many of us have these conflicting sides of ourselves,” Schumer says. “I, as myself, feel supremely confident and also I do consider myself as someone with really low self-esteem. That’s one of the things that Violet Young and I talked about early on, just how you can vacillate between these completely two separate characteristics.

“Actually the other day someone was like, ‘what is one word you’d use to describe yourself?’ And I was like, ‘hypocrite.’”

Schumer is aware that the shelf life of an entertainer can be shortened by revealing too much about themselves. But, she has always liked it when comedians have been willing to talk about their lives.

The way the many sides of the very personal character Schumer is playing will be revealed will feature huge comedic moments and equally large dramatic elements. That’s by design as Schumer wanted to make a show that was grounded in reality but at the same time be fun.

The way Schumer looks at life is that you have to be able to laugh at major pain and trauma. That is how people grow.

This revelation came early to Schumer. She recalls how it had to be explained to her when she was 5 and appearing in a high school production of “The Sound of Music” that it was OK when the audience laughed at her. She was hurt and embarrassed until she was told making people laugh is a good thing.

Schumer always knew she wanted to be a performer but wasn’t certain how that would manifest itself. She tried standup on a whim and the more she worked to get better at making people laugh the more she followed that career choice.

That path has resulted in a career where Schumer is not only a comedian but she is an actor, writer, director, producer and awards show host. Everything she does starts the same way.

“Whenever I have an idea or a theme, I write it down right away because I don’t trust myself to hold onto thoughts,” Schumer says. “Then just kind of keep it on my mind and keep refreshing myself with these notes to incorporate some day because you wind up using absolutely everything.

“I think also you practice how you play. Starting out with standup or with a sketch comedy show where you had no money and no time to shoot anything, you have to work really hard and be really prepared. And so I think that’s still how I know how to work is to really hustle.”

The cast that will be hustling with Schumer on “Life & Beth” includes Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker and LaVar Walker.

Cera is excited about working with Schumer.

“Amy’s talent is inspiring and invigorating, and it makes you want to meet her at her level, which is a good thing,” Cera says.

“As soon as you meet Amy and being invited to work with her kind of eliminates any intimidation. You just feel included and excited.”

All 10 episodes of “Life & Beth” will be available starting March 18 on Hulu. If you want to see Schumer’s work as an awards show host with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall can be seen when the Oscars air at 5 p.m. March 27 on ABC.