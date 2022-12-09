This week’s entertainment options show there are good selections on DVD or through digital platforms.

“Amsterdam” Grade C: This quirky tale written and directed by David O. Russell is a crime story dealing with three close friends – played by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington – who end up at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

Despite being based in fact, the story ends up being rather bland and the movie becomes more about being a way to spotlight the actors. Bale buries himself deep in the role of the wounded veteran who becomes a questionable doctor. But, the film – coupled with her work in the upcoming “Babylon” – should ensure the third Oscar nomination for Robbie will earn her the acting award.

The strong supporting cast also includes Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek and Robert DeNiro.

“Railway Children” Grade B-: This film that is available on digital platforms proves that a feature film can deal with the dark horrors and endless pain of war without showing a single shot being fired. The painful brutal realities of armed conflicts are magnified as they are presented through the tear-filled eyes and broken hearts of children.

It follows three evacuee children – Lily (Beau Gadsdon), Pattie (Eden Hamilton) and Ted (Zac Cudby) Watts – who in 1944 are sent by their mother from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth. British children were sent away from major cities during World War II to protect them from the relentless bombing of major cities by the Germans.

Director Morgan Matthews (“A Brilliant Young Mind”) weaves together a solid story of the peace the children find when they are transported to a relatively safe place with the inner turmoil they feel because of all the pain caused by the war. This conflict is played out against a pastoral setting that helps emphasize the emotional rollercoaster the children are facing.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of Dec. 6

“Better Call Saul: Season 6”: This is the final season of the spinoff series from “Breaking Bad.”

“Clerks III”: Kevin Smith provides another look at the lives of those who work at the Quick Stop.

“Creepshow: Season 3”: The anthology series includes 12 stories of terror.

“Star Trek: Discovery: Season 4”: Sonequa Martin-Green stars in this series that takes place before the adventures in the original “Star Trek.”

“Ageless Love”: This is the true story of a Philadelphia couple who go against social norms to forge a relationship.

“Attack of the 50 Ft. Woman”: Allison Hayes stars in this 1958 film as a beautiful, wealthy young woman who exposed to radiation from an alien UFO causes her to grow into a 50-foot-tall monster.

“Reflections of a Broken Memory”: Man turns to a detective and a psychiatrist to find the truth behind a dead body in his house.

“Alienoid”: Two shamans cross paths with modern-era people while hunting down a dangerous alien concealed inside a human’s body.

“The Night of the Iguana”: Richard Burton, Ava Gardner and Deborah Kerr star in the adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ play.

“Missing”: Depressed man looks to solve his financial problems by tracking down a wanted criminal.

“Blonde: The Marilyn Stories”: The special-edition collector’s DVD set features three movies dealing with the life of Marilyn Monroe.

Available on digital platforms

“I am DB Cooper”: Two bounty hunters believe they have found the famous criminal.

“Call Jane”: Elizabeth Banks plays a suburban housewife whose life-threatening pregnancy forces her to navigate a medical establishment unwilling to help. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Dec. 13.

“200 Meters”: Palestinian construction worker lives in a West Bank home 200 meters away from his wife and children on the other side of the Israeli border wall.