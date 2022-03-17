BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Music competition television shows such as “American Idol” and “The Voice” generally feature contestants with little or no professional experience. That tends to make for a level playing field for those looking to win their way to stardom.
NBC’s new music competition series, “American Song Contest,” has plenty of unknown performers. But, they are going to have to beat the likes of Jewel, Michael Bolton and Macy Gray to be able to claim the title.
“American Song Contest” – scheduled to launch at 8 p.m. March 22 on NBC – will feature 56 artists, representing the 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital, who will compete to win the country’s vote for the best hit song. The new competition show is based on the “Eurovision Song Contest” that has been going on for 65 years.
Producers of the series aren’t worried the notoriety of some of the performers may give them an unfair advantage. This is something that the entire creative team has discussed in depth.
Executive producer Audrey Morrissey says, “At the end of the day, where we’ve landed and I firmly believe is the truth, what is playing out over this show is the actual music business. You can’t undo people’s experience and their profile when you are trying to come up. So what we are doing is giving everybody an even playing field on a platform and to make of it what they can, and everybody is being given the same support.
“And, yes, Michael Bolton and Jewel have more of a profile, I’m sure, with some groups of the American public but not all. And I would also add, Americans love to discover new people, new musicians, new songs, new everything, and they also love an underdog.”
Kelly Clarkson – the co-host of the show with Snoop Dogg – knows the way the more traditional music competition shows work having competed and won “American Idol” and been a judge on “The Voice.” She is convinced that everyone loves an underdog so much that those who have a higher profile will have to work even harder.
Executive producer Christer Björkman, who has produced the Swedish selection show for 20 years, has seen stars win and stars lose. The thing that has remained consistent is the quality of the song determines the winner.
All of the contestants will compete as a solo artist, duo or as part of a band. They will perform a new original song that celebrates the different music styles and genres across America.
The live competition consists of three rounds as the acts compete in a series of qualifying rounds. It doesn’t matter if the contestant is from Alaska or Rhode Island as each win will be worth 12 points. The opening rounds will be followed by the semifinals and then the grand finale where one state or territory will emerge victorious.
The competition combines huge musical performances with the concept that viewers will be able to support the contestant from their home state. The expectation is that early voting will fall along state and territory lines. Executive producer Anders Lenhoff points out that it will work in the early rounds but the contestants must find a broader audience to be able to win the entire competition.
Clarkson says, “It’s about the song that touches you. People are going to end up going for, like, ‘Man, I love my Texas person, but that girl from North Dakota, like, whoa. Like, that was an amazing song. I’ve got to give my support to her.’ I think that that ends up happening, like, in the end, I feel.”
The advice Clarkson would give the contestants is to not write a song thinking it is going to be a hit or appeal to a large audience. Artists who take that approach tend to crash and burn.
Clarkson stresses the best way for a contestant to write a song is to be true to who they are.
“That sounds so cheesy, but it’s very hard because a lot of artists are people pleasers, right? And you want to be successful. You want to get paid for what you do, but it’s really important,” Clarkson says. “I’ve seen it with other artists.
“They chase it and they don’t win. You don’t win like that. The only way you win in life ‑ and it sounds like a Hallmark card – is really just being you. They made it to this point being themselves. So they’ve got to continue to write whatever songs are for them.”
Here is a list of all of the competitors:
Alabama: Ni/Co
Alaska: Jewel
American Samoa: Tenelle
Arizona: Las Marias
Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb
California: Sweet Taboo
Colorado: Riker Lynch
Connecticut: Michael Bolton
Delaware: Nitro Nitra
Florida: Ale Zabala
Georgia: Stela Cole
Guam: Jason J.
Hawaii: Bronson Varde
Idaho: Andrew Sheppard
Illinois: Justin Jesso
Indiana: UG skywalkin
Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley
Kansas: Broderick Jones
Kentucky: Jordan Smith
Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz
Maine: King Kyote
Maryland: Sisqó
Massachusetts: Jared Lee
Michigan: Ada LeAnn
Minnesota: Yam Haus
Mississippi: Keyone Starr
Missouri: Brett Seper
Montana: Jonah Prill
Nebraska: Jocelyn
Nevada: The Crystal Method
New Hampshire: MARi
New Jersey: Brooke Alexx
New Mexico: Khalisol
New York: ENISA
North Carolina: John Morgan
North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks
Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu
Ohio: Macy Gray
Oklahoma: AleXa
Oregon: courtship.
Pennsylvania: Bri Steves
Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán
Rhode Island: Hueston
South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti
South Dakota: Judd Hoos
Tennessee: Tyler Braden
Texas: Grant Knoche
U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock
Utah: Savannah Keyes
Vermont: Josh Panda
Virginia: Almira Zaky
Washington: Allen Stone
Washington, D.C.: NËITHER
West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham
Wisconsin: Jake’O
Wyoming: Ryan Charles