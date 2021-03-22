‘American Masters’ shines spotlight on Twyla Tharp

Twyla Tharp has never been a big fan of talking about herself. There’s plenty the 79-year-old can discuss when looking at a career in dance that includes 160 choreographed works over a five-decade span. She’s just more comfortable dancing around telling her story in other ways.

But, it was the way her life would be presented in the new PBS production, “American Masters: Twyla Moves,” that made her willing to talk about her life and career in the documentary format. It airs at 9 p.m. March 26 on ValleyPBS.

“Talking about one’s personal history, as everyone who has ever interviewed me knows, is not my forte and not my chosen mode of expression,” Tharp says. “However, for this occasion, it was something that I think augmented the experience. And because of the format, because of being able to zoom in the present moment, but also in a strange kind of way, thinking of zooming into the past to reinforce the present, it became interesting.”

The “American Masters” offers a look at the life of the legendary dancer, director and choreographer through historical footage and new interviews. It traces her influential career – that started in 1965 when she started her own dance company and choreographed her first show – while providing an intimate look at her famously rigorous creative process.

The look is provided by Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Steven Cantor. He found the most difficult part of looking at Tharp’s life was the large amount of material available.

“She has an incredibly well-organized archive, and there are hundreds of dances organized,” Cantor says. “And we knew that we wanted to have this present-day story line of her making a dance so we could be with her and hear her vocabulary and hear the way she talks to dancers. So, we knew we had to have this present-day component.

“So mathematically, for an 80-minute movie, we were thinking 40 minutes of present, 40 minutes of past. We had to consolidate this 55 year career, hundreds of dancers, into 40 minutes. And we had to make some incredibly difficult choices to get that to happen in the film.”

The present day material focuses on Tharp building a high-profile work from the ground up with an international cast of ballet stars that includes Misty Copeland, Herman Cornejo and Maria Khoreva. They are forced to rehearse by video conference because of the quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether it is in-person or via a video link, Tharp’s process is to push people to their limits and then push them past that point.

“Every time I work with a dancer, every time I work with a collaborator, I try very hard to know who they are, and to help locate more of who they are. It becomes how you get the work done best, and also how the correlation between you working with someone else is a value,” Tharp says. “If you don’t both grow, what’s the point?

“In terms of somebody pushing me, I have my son. He’s a wonderful influence in that direction, because he’s massively empathetic. I have a trainer, and I shared this trainer with my son once. He was having an issue. And the trainer said, ‘Your mom curses a lot. Why is that?’ And my son said to him, ‘Well, you know, she’s only half civilized. She’s half feral.’ So, he reminds me of this behavior on occasion, and I would say that actually helps push me towards understanding and wanting to engage and engulf people as who they are.”

The work on the new project is mixed with interviews and select performances from Tharp’s array of 129 dances, 12 television specials, six major Hollywood movies, four full-length ballets, four Broadway shows and two figure skating routines. The pioneer of both modern dance and ballet has worked with the likes of Miloš Forman, Billy Joel, Frank Sinatra and David Byrne.

She credits growing up on a farm in Indiana and selling tickets at a Los Angeles drive-in with giving her the first building blocks for the dance works she would create over the years.

“As a kid, a very young kid on the Indiana farm, it was about space; it was about nature; it was about things so much larger than you are,” Tharp says. “Working in the drive-in, it was about audiences; it was about communities; it was about pulling in ticket buyers and understanding what would motivate them, and thinking of them individually. Very different.

“One a highly urban, in a way, existence, and the other very, very spatially open, free, and nobody for hundreds of miles around.”

“Twyla Moves” is the latest offering from “American Masters” that is now in its 34th season on PBS. The series illuminates the lives and creative journeys of artistic giants who have left an impression on our cultural landscape. To date, more than 250 artists have been highlighted.