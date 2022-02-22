‘American Horses’ arrives; ‘Snowfall’ launches new season

New “Nature” production looks at the history of horses in America. (Photo courtesy of PBS)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There was one very important element the team behind “Nature: American Horses,” scheduled to debut at 8 p.m. Feb. 23 on Valley PBS, had to find.

They had an interesting story in their origin tale of American horses and all the experts they needed to discuss the place of mustangs, Morgans, Appaloosas and Quarter Horses in the history of this country. That story ranges from New England homesteads to cattle ranches in Wyoming to tribal lands in the Mountain West.

All they had to do was find the right person to narrate the production. Fred Kaufman, Executive Producer of “Nature” knew the right person had been found when he heard Bill Pullman.

“I thought you know, Bill actually sounds like a well‑worn leather saddle. It just seemed like that was the right voice for the right topic,” Kaufman says.

And that’s how the actor who has appeared in productions from “Independence Day” to “Spaceballs” became the voice for the origin story of American horses which can be traced all the way back to the 50-million-year-old fossil beds of Polecat Bench, WY.

A combination of natural selection, selective breeding, and chance created the wide spectrum of more than 100 American horse breeds we know today. The production looks at the incredible horsepower of the animals, whether they are cutting cows in a sagebrush sea, galloping through autumn foliage in New England or racing across the Pony Express Trail.

It helped that Pullman came to the project as a rancher and horse owner. He admits that the reason he owns horses is less for work purposes and more for having animals for kids to ride.

“So, the Quarter Horse for us has been the real backbone of our push. Getting to know those horses I think has been the real treat. And when I get to watch a show like this, I think sometimes I see a little Morgan in some of our horses, I see a little Appaloosa for endurance in others, but they are all basically Quarter Horses,” Pullman says. “I think that the thing that I really appreciated, the way this script was considered was, you are watching these different breeds all behaving slightly differently.

“I think of that quote from [horse trainer] Buck Brannaman, which is in dealing with horses. It is that they’re all 100 percent honesty, making that relationship really honest with that horse, no matter what its character is.”

“Snowfall,” 10 p.m. Feb. 23, FX

Dave Andron, co-creator of the FX series “Snowfall” took a different approach to the fifth season of the series that follows Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) through the world of dealing cocaine. The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news and becomes the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers.

“I guess I would say we did something different this year, which is we opened the whole season with a historical event, which is not something we’ve ever done before,” Andron says.

Season five is set in the summer of 1986 with Saint and his entire family rich beyond their wildest dreams. They are on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted at the same time the ground begins to fall out from under their feet.

Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force — and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA.

Executive producer Walter Mosley says, “We are definitely dealing with how all of a sudden the official crackdown, no pun intended, on crack, is with Black people. Where all of a sudden if you have some cocaine, you get one year, if you have some crack, you do eight.

“We’re beginning to talk about the impact of racism on the trade that Franklin and his crew are involved.”

Idris stresses that such storylines are the reason the series has gotten better with each passing season. “Snowfall’s” fourth season was FX’s most-watched series of 2021 inclusive of all forms of linear and streaming viewing.

The series has morphed and changed with each passing season. Idris has seen one thing that has remained the same – his character’s commitment to his family.

“He still loves his family despite the animosity, despite what pulls them away from each other. He will always fight for his family,” Idris says. “And when that stops happening, that’s unfortunately when we’re going to lose Franklin.

“So, I think family has been his anchor. Family has been the thing that’s kept him afloat for so long.”