“American Fiction” deals with very serious topics: racism, incorrect perceptions, dangerous stereotypes and the threat to creative commitment. This might sound like the elements that would create a dark tale, but director/writer Cord Jefferson presents these topics in such a way to make sure all the serious points are made in a thoughtful way while keeping the production engaging. Because of that effort, it is one of the best written films (as well as acted) in recent years.

The film – based on the novel Erasure by Percival Everett – looks at what happens when a gifted Black writer, Thelonious Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), is told that his books are brilliant, but they cannot find an audience. His anxiety over this situation is magnified when he goes to a book reading by an educated Black writer whose stories are filled with outrageous stereotypes. She’s sold her creative soul to sell a massive number of books to an audience who believes what she is writing represents Blacks.

Ellison’s editor tells him the obvious – his lack of success comes from the fact that he doesn’t write “Black enough.” This infuriates the writer and as a joke decides to write a novel laced with every Black stereotype possible. He wants to use the work as a way of showing the literary world the ills of catering to an audience that only sees a race in the most negative ways.

The joke is on him as his plan backfires and Ellison’s book becomes a massive hit. He tries to sabotage the success including changing the name to a word that can’t be written here. This only adds to the excitement and demands for more information about him. Ellison reluctantly gives in to taking on the persona of an ex-con to promote the book.

“American Fiction” is not merely an indictment of the publishing world but holds up a mirror to a society that embraces stereotypes instead of rejecting them. Telling a Black man that he is not Black enough when he writes is not only a massive insult but acts as a reminder this tale may be fiction, but it is based deeply in fact.

Making a film that boldly faces such a topic required an actor as talented as Wright. He shows real conflict when he faces the truth that the only way to have success is to corrupt his personal standards. Wright is equally strong as he makes the moments as the ex-con writer both believable and funny because of his discomfort with the situation.

First-time director Cord guides him through moments of frustration, jubilation, introspection and acceptance. It would have been easy for a lesser actor to play the ex-con character as a pure stereotype, but Wright manages to find the balance of making the role believable to a world that wants to embrace him and keeping his own disdain for what he is having to do.

Wright’s performance alone would have been enough to make “American Fiction” one of the best movies of the year. He does not have to carry the load alone as Cord has cast the equally talented Sterling K. Brown to play Ellison’s frustrating brother. And there is an appearance by Tracee Ellis Ross where she provides strong emotional markers in a limited capacity.

All of this comes together to make “American Fiction” the kind of film that can either be enjoyed for its pure entertainment value or can be held up as an example of how racism can take on many shapes and configurations. Considering this is Jefferson’s first time directing a feature film, he has built a structure that makes valuable points without ever getting heavy handed.

It started with a superb story and then got amplified by strong direction from Cord and a masterful piece of acting by Wright. It is just a beautifully presented film that should generate numerous conversations after being viewed.

“American Fiction” opens in local theaters on Jan. 12.

Movie review

American Fiction

Grade: A

Cast: Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross.

Director: Cord Jefferson

Rated: R for language, drug use, sexual references

Running time: 117 minutes.