EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series of stories looking at performers and films that have a high potential to pick up Oscar nominations when they are announced Jan. 23.

First-time director Cord Jefferson heard the voice of Jeffrey Wright in his head when he was reading the novel Erasure by Percival Everett and was writing the script of “American Fiction” based on the book. When the director presented the offer to Wright to star in the production, he was very honest with the actor.

Wright says, “He told me that he had no Plan B.”

The fact he was the one and only choice was very flattering to Wright because he doesn’t often get scripts that have been put together with him specifically in mind. After Wright read the script, he understood what Jefferson was thinking. Wright felt the lines between the life of the fictional character and his own were so thin that starring in the project came across more like a matter of necessity than just another acting job.

Jefferson’s script that captured Wright’s attention so completely looks at what happens when an extremely gifted Black writer, Thelonious Ellison (Wright), is told that his books are brilliant, but they cannot find an audience. His anxiety over this situation is magnified when he goes to a book reading by an educated Black writer whose stories are filled with outrageous stereotypes. She’s sold her creative soul to sell a massive number of books to an audience who believes what she is writing represents Blacks.

Ellison’s editor tells him the obvious – his lack of success comes from the fact that he doesn’t write “Black enough.” This infuriates the writer and as a joke decides to write a novel laced with every Black stereotype possible. He wants to use the work as a way of showing the literary world the ills of catering to an audience that only sees race in the most negative ways.

The joke is on him as his plan backfires and Ellison’s book becomes a massive hit. Ellison reluctantly gives in to taking on the persona of an ex-con to promote the book.

“I knew this man’s story. I knew his journey particularly his relationship to the family with the necessity of him becoming caretaker to she who was his caretaker,” Wright says. “It was a very close experience or one I probably knew too intimately.”

The Emmy-winning Wright came to the project with a long and diverse resume that includes the TV series “Westworld,” “BoJack Horseman” and “House.” His feature film work includes “Asteroid City,” “The French Dispatch,” “No Time to Die” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

“American Fiction” gave Wright one of the most complicated characters he ever faced. Thelonious is very loyal and devoted to his family while at the same time is dealing with some major emotional issues such as wanting to be fully appreciated for who he is.

“It is one of those wonderfully strange things that happen often when we work and we are supposedly doing what we are supposed to be doing,” Wright says. “There is so much overlap between his life and mine that I care not to divulge.

“In terms of how it has changed me remains to be seen.”

He would be changed dramatically with an Oscar nomination. Even if that doesn’t happen, Wright has extremely positive memories of working on the film. One of the most memorable was being able to be in scenes with veteran actor Leslie Uggams who played his mother.

Wright recalls the night they were shooting a scene on the beach south of Boston in very cold conditions. Because Uggams was wearing only a thin nightgown, Wright became concerned. When he asked if she could keep going, Uggams told him of course she could because that is what you do when you are making a movie.

“Leslie Uggams was one of those who marched on figurative Washington in terms of our industry,” Wright says of his admiration (and slight crush) for his co-star. “Her journey is seminal to our journeys. We stand on her shoulders.

“And she is an absolutely beautiful, generous collaborator and artist. She is an old pro. She was thrilled to be there. My thanks to her for this and all that she has allowed us to do in our careers.”

Along with Wright and Uggams, the cast of “American Fiction” includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling K. Brown, Adam Brody, Keith David and John Ortiz. It is currently in local theaters.

“American Fiction” was nominated for five honors by the Critics Choice Association including Best Picture and Best Comedy Movie. It collected two Golden Globes nominations including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.