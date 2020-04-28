Amazon Prime ‘Upload’ features Robbie Amell

(KGET) — Amazon Prime’s “Upload” looks at a world where technology has advanced to the point that a lack of direct interaction has become the norm. And it continues through death. There’s no news yet on how current technology can deal with the latter but the rest of the series from Greg Daniels (“The Office”) hits close to the homes where we are all staying.

In a world where hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm, humans can choose between two ways to die. They can take the old-fashioned route or just before death they can be uploaded into a virtual afterlife.

Robbie Amell – best known for his work on “The Flash” and “The Tomorrow People” – plays a young app developer who ends up in the hospital after a self-driving car accident. He must decide quickly which end he prefers. That decision is made when he is pressured by his shallow girlfriend (Allegra Edwards).

He ends up in a luxurious afterlife known as Lakeview under the watchful eye of his customer service “Angel” Nora Anthony (Andy Allo). The charm of the afterlife begins to fade as a mystery unfolds.

“Upload” will be available May 1 on the streaming service of Amazon Prime Video.

Amell was attracted to the series on multiple levels with the most prominent being the chance to work with Daniels. Two TV series by Daniels – “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office” – are two of Amell’s favorite programs.

“That was before I had even read a script,” Amell says. “Then I read the intricacy of Greg’s scripts and the world that he built was so interesting and intriguing and weird – while still being very funny – it was obvious that he had given it so much thought.”

Daniels certainly had spent a lot of time thinking about this idea and how it would work as a TV series. He originally had the idea for the series more than 30 years ago while he was a writer on “Saturday Night Live.” But the success of other projects didn’t give him time to work on the idea.

As Amell read the scripts, he saw that not only did Daniels bring the same kind of twisted humor to “Upload” he has used with other shows but he also created a series makes the viewer think about big questions.

There aren’t many questions bigger than what happens after a person dies.

“He shows that if people make the afterlife then it would probably have the same problems as in the real world,” Amell says. “There is a division of wealth in upload which makes no sense because it is just code and everyone could have everything but that’s just not business.

“People are greedy and that’s probably how it would be. I thought it was so gross but also so real and so interesting.”

Amell found in each script elements of comedy, science fiction, mystery, family drama and a love story. He understood through his reading how Daniels pitched the idea of “Upload” as being a “genre stew.”

The one element that Amell found the strongest was the people.

“If you are not invested in them, the rest of it doesn’t matter,” Amell says. “I think he does such a great job of developing the relationships between these characters and everything else is the icing on the cake.”

“Upload” is a blend of the practical and computer-generated imagery. Amell credits his long love of science fiction plus working on special effects-heaving offerings like “The Flash” and “The Tomorrow People” with preparing him for the filming demands of “Upload.”

The Canadian actor has worked on numerous fantasy and sci-fi projects since making his professional acting debut in 2005 with “Cheaper by the Dozen 2.” His other credits include the films “Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins,” “Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster,” “The Hunters,” “The Duff” and “The Babysitter.”

He also has had recurring roles on the TV shows “Life with Derek,” “Revenge” and “Unnatural History.”

Amell loves being involved with films and TV shows that feature computer-generated people, places and things because the technology has reached a point where it all looks so real. The technology can influence his performance in both a good and bad way.

“I think it all depends on how good the picture is being painted by whoever is at the top,” Amell says. “You always want to have as much detail as possible about where you are looking, what the thing you are looking at is going to look like and what kind of responses you will get from it.

“At the end of the day, you can’t be self-conscious about it. You just have to be confident in what you do or it will show through.”

Amell was very confident while filming “Upload.”

As for the kind of world he would select if such a program really existed, Amell liked the luxury hotel in the “Upload” world. The only changes he would make was to make the hotel a “little less ‘Shining-esque’” and more modern.

“It really doesn’t matter as long as I am with my friends and family,” Amell says.

Amazon Prime Video will present a live question and answer event with Daniels, Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Kevin Bigley and Zainab Johnson at 4 p.m. May 1 on @PrimeVideo Twitter.