(KGET) — It took a lot of planning and dealing with safety issues, but the 14th season of the Ovation TV series “Murdoch Mysteries” has been completed and will begin airing at 4 p.m. Feb. 20. The episodes of the crime drama set at the end of the 19th Century and beginning of the 20th Century in Toronto were filmed under strict safety protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reaching 14 episodes under any conditions is a badge of honor for any television show. Hélène Joy – who plays the feisty Dr. Julia Ogden – has a theory as to why the crime drama has remained one of the most popular shows on the cable channel devoted to the arts.