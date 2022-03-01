BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amanda Seyfried has taken on roles based on real people including her portrayal of Marion Davies in the 2020 feature film “Mank.” Her work in that story of the life of writer Herman J. Mankiewicz was good enough to earn her an Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Events in that film unfolded in the early half of the 20th Century but Seyfried’s latest role-playing self-made billionaire Elizabeth Holmes – is based on such current events that the trial of the woman behind Theranos started at the same time filming of the series “The Dropout” began.

The eight-episode limited series launches on March 3 on Hulu. Three episodes will be available on the streaming service on the opening day. New episodes then will be released on a weekly basis.

Seyfried called the timing “bananas.”

“New information was always coming through to us and we were always wondering if we were on the right track. Which we felt we were but who knows what would come out and veer us,” Seyfried says. “We didn’t think that was going to happen, but there was just a lot of real-life happening. The timing for me just made it a lot more real.

“Sometimes you’re on set and you forget that the things that you’re saying actually were said by people. And the things that are being done were actually being done by people and that someone is actually being prosecuted for these things. There were a lot of feelings there.”

The tale that was unfolding follows Holmes, a former American biotechnology entrepreneur, who founded and was the chief executive officer of Theranos. The health technology company became a massive financial success based on its claim that a small amount of blood could be used to do a large number of tests. That was not the case and Holmes was found guilty of criminal fraud.

“The Dropout” is the latest television production to look at corruption in the medical world. Executive producer Elizabeth Meriwether points out this production is not so much focused on the money side but at the importance of the facts and the truth when it comes to science.

One big truth examined is when Holmes became so lacking in interest in the facts that it took her down the path to committing fraud. Seyfried’s approach to playing out that part of the character was to focus on how much Holmes believed in herself.

“From a psychology point of view, if you want to believe something badly enough and you work so hard to make it true, physically and emotionally, then at some point you’re just going to have to choose whether or not it’s true. And I think we’re capable of such crazy things,” Seyfried says. “Our brains are miraculous and we can forget things, we can bury things and we can create things.

“She was incredible at creating things. She was also incredible at creating the story of Theranos and her invention. People must have questioned things, especially engineers and people in healthcare and science and medicine. But she would always kind of deflect anything she didn’t really know with something she did know. So she’d double down.”

Seyfried is convinced Holmes is such a masterful salesperson that she could make her believe anything. That was one reason Sefried didn’t want to meet with Holmes before playing the character. She was afraid of her performance being influenced.

The Pennsylvania native brought plenty of acting experience to the job – most of the roles playing fictional characters. Since getting her start in daytime dramas, Seyfried has appeared in “Veronica Mars,” “Les Miserables,” “Twin Peaks” and “Mama Mia! Here We Go Again.”

Playing a person who has been on the news recently meant comparisons would be drawn. Seyfried knew a complete transformation to play Holmes would not be possible because there would always be a portion of herself in the character.

“The shape of my mouth isn’t the same as hers but I can make sounds somewhat or pretty close to what she did. And that’s my job as an actor, mimicking and stuff like that,” Seyfried says. “But in terms of the depth of it, I had to work really hard to get there because I speak at such a higher level than she does naturally. So even though she was deepening her voice more and more to what we all understand is for power’s sake, to make an impact, I still couldn’t get all the way there.

“So I am a little worried about what people are going to say about the voice. But at the end of the day, I am an actor and I’m not her, and I did my best to capture the oddness of it.”