BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week’s new entertainment option includes a film you can see at the theaters or watch at home.

“All the Old Knives” Grade 3 stars: This film – starring Chris Pine – is based on the novel of the same name. It is built around a massive action scene where more than 100 people die.

Director Janus Metz uses that event as the backdrop to a more cerebral story about an investigation into what happened to cause that massive amount of loss of life. Pine plays the CIA operative assigned to finding out who leaked information during that event that triggered all of the death and destruction.

The investigation leads Pine’s character to the one person he doesn’t want to believe could have been leaking the information – his ex CIA partner and lover played by Thandie Newton. She has moved on with her life but the investigation pulls her back into the dark world.

Although the film is built around a big event, the movie focuses on the investigation. The story is so cleverly written that each new drop of information creates a new suspect.

A movie with this much talking might sound cold and slow. Credit Pine and Newton with making this dialogue heavy movie work so well. There is both an energy and a guarded nature that come from their performances. They draw you into this tale of espionage and betrayal.

It really doesn’t matter how you see “All the Old Knives.” The important thing is to see it. The film is a smartly written and beautifully acted film that works on any screen.

You can either see the movie in theatres or it is available through Prime Video.

“CSI: Vegas: Season One” Grade 3 stars: The reason this sequel to the CBS series “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” works is the return of William Peterson and Jorja Fox. They were the heart of the original show and their presence gives the spinoff huge credibility.

They work with a new team led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) to help former colleague David Hodges (Wallace Langham) who is being framed for crimes he did not commit. The blend of the old and new characters works well.

CBS has renewed this series for a second season to air during the 2022-2023 broadcast year. You can get caught up with the first season through this DVD set before that launch.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of April 5

“Parallel Mothers”: Two women giving birth form a bond at the hospital.

“Death on the Nile”: Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s (Kenneth Branagh) Egyptian vacation aboard a river boat becomes a terrifying search for a murderer.

“Handmaid’s Tale: Fourth Season”: The story continues of June Osborn (Elisabeth Moss), a handmaid who is one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as an attempt to repopulate a devastated world.

“The Fallout”: A high schooler Vada (Jenna Ortega) begins to reinvent herself after a tragedy.

“The Long Night”: Young woman returns to her childhood stomping grounds with her boyfriend to investigate her family’s whereabouts.

“Scream”: The town of Woodsboro is again rocked by a series of murders. Neve Campbell stars.

“Jockey”: An aging jockey (Clifton Collins Jr.), hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Molly Parker).

“Kimi”: A woman dealing with agoraphobia must venture out during a pandemic to report a serious crime.

“Family Squares”: A dysfunctional family must come together after a death.

Available through digital platforms

“On the Trail of UFOs: Night Visitors”: Series of cattle mutilations become the focus of a film crew.

“To What Remains”: Small team of scientists, oceanographers, archaeologists, historians, researchers and military veterans, who have dedicated their lives to scouring the depths of the ocean and the farthest corners of the earth, to search for, recover, and repatriate the remains of the more than 80,000 Americans missing in action since WWII.