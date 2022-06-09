The new Starz series “Becoming Elizabeth” has been given the royal treatment with the casting of Alicia von Rittberg to play Elizabeth Tudor, the British monarch who became known as the Virgin Queen. That’s because the German actress can trace her own royal heritage to the ancient German house of Rittberg, which is thought to date back to the 16th century.

When asked if she thought a story on her own family’s royal ways would make for a TV series as interesting as the family tree for Elizabeth, von Rittberg laughs and says, “No! It would be so boring. I would rather concentrate on a more Tudor time.”

There’s nothing boring about the Starz series that debuts at 9 p.m. June 12. The series will examine the life of a young Elizabeth Tudor before she ascended to the throne in 1558. It focuses on Elizabeth as an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court.

Although von Rittberg did a lot of research before filming started, she was careful to draw a line as to how much she wanted to know about Elizabeth.

“I tried to develop some kind of blind spot about her later years because I didn’t want the young Elizabeth to basically be influenced by something she can’t know yet,” von Rittberg says. “Therefore I could make her more relatable and more human.”

Preparing to play the role in “Becoming Elizabeth” was very different from the way she researched roles for the war film “Fury” or the spy thriller “Our Kind of Traitor.” Those projects were set in time periods where there was plenty of material –films, documentaries, etc. – she could study to get a feel for when the story was unfolding.

Her research for “Becoming Elizabeth” was limited to books plus poetry and letters that Elizabeth had written. Those were the only things von Rittberg found where she felt like she could actually hear the real voice of Elizabeth.

Another big help in playing the role came from the script by Anya Reiss. The series picks up the story after the death of King Henry VIII that opened the door for his 9-year-old son Edward (Oliver Zetterström) to take the throne. This starts the dominos falling as there is a scramble for power when Elizabeth, Edward and their sister Mary (Romola Garai) find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.

Reiss discovered in her research to write the scripts that while there was a lot of information about the time period and many of the major players at that time, material specifically dealing with the young Elizabeth was a little thin. As Reiss puts it, no one thought at the time when Elizabeth was young that she would eventually be the main character of the story.

“She wasn’t hugely documented at least in reliable ways because everyone has their own slant for what they are writing about,” Reiss says. The fact there was more information on Elizabeth after she was on the throne allowed Reiss to look at what Elizabeth did then and make assumptions about what she was thinking when she was younger.

The fact the series focuses on the young Elizabeth eliminated what could have been multiple comparisons to the work done by other performers playing Elizabeth. The likes of Helen Mirren, Dame Judi Dench, Cate Blanchett and Margot Robbie have all played the historical figure in stories looking at an older Elizabeth.

“I felt very lucky that it was a period that had not been shown that much – her early years,” von Rittberg says. “I looked at other brilliant actresses who have played her before. Helen Mirren said she heard an interview by a painter who said I can only show my version of that character.

“That helped very much.”

All of the productions that look at Elizabeth don’t surprise “Becoming Elizabeth” executive producer George Ormond. He says her life – as is the case with so many members of the British royalties – have just been fascinating stories. He adds that the collision of politics, power and human emotions are why new productions keep getting made.

Because her portrait of Elizabeth looks at her younger years, von Rittberg is certain that the best way to describe “Becoming Elizabeth” is as a coming of age story. She quickly adds that element is wrapped in a political drama with family affairs. It sounds complicated but von Rittberg stresses that it is quite relatable because at the heart of “Becoming Elizabeth” is the story of a young woman trying to grow up in a complicated world.

The cast of characters in “Becoming Elizabeth also includes: Catherine Parr, King Henry’s widow, played by Jessica Raine; Thomas Seymour, the King’s uncle who quickly marries the widowed Catherine, played by Tom Cullen; and Duke of Somerset, the Lord Protector, played by John Heffernan.