Rick’s Reviews: Adrian Dunbar deals with another round of ‘Blood’

PASADENA (KGET) – The streaming service Acorn TV has become a place to go for those searching for smart and entertaining mystery series. Programming such as “Murdoch Mysteries,” “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears” and “Lovejoy” are all productions from the United Kingdom that offer the best in whodunits.

The lineup also includes “Blood,” a gritty Irish psychological thriller starring Adrian Dunbar. In the first season, the series offered a look at the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman dealing with serious health issues. It wasn’t until the season finale that the truth was revealed.

Season two starts March 9 with Hogan (Dunbar) returning home a year after the suspicious death of his wife. His eldest daughter Fiona (Gràinne Keenan) is slowly succumbing to the same illness that afflicted her mother. Her cash-strapped husband Paul (Ian Lloyd Anderson) is struggling.

Hogan’s efforts to make amends and reconnect with his family only adds to their grief. Things become even more difficult when he stumbles upon some suspicious activity at the farm where Paul works.

Dunbar – best known for playing Lt. Hastings in UK’s top drama of 2019, “Line of Duty” – found the first season of “Blood” to be demanding because his character was hiding so many secrets. He had to make sure to keep the drama going while at the same time reveal just enough of what is going on so that the audience doesn’t feel cheated when the big reveals come.

Dunbar would turn to series creator and writer, Sophie Petzal, if he was uncertain how to play key moments.

“The audience has to rack back through their head and ask themselves, ‘Well, why did he make those decisions? And were those decisions right?’ So, that’s what was tricky about it,” Dunbar says. “The next series isn’t like that. It’s back to the normal sort of TV narrative where you’re not just actually seeing it from one person’s position.

“So it was a tricky thing to do as an actor and we had to work pretty hard on the script with Sophie, kind of just getting that fine line right, not crossing the line where when the audience eventually finds out what’s happening, that they can look back and see why you did all that stuff.”

Dunbar, an actor and director from Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, co-wrote and starred in the 1991 film, “Hear My Song,” nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the BAFTA awards He has also appeared in “The Jump,” “Ashes to Ashes,” “The Hollow Crown” and “Broken.”

It was easy for Petzal to coach Dunbar because she had the idea for the second season of “Blood” before the filming started on the first film. Petzal was happy that the idea continued to be workable as the first season came and went. It was also a plus she had Dunbar returning as he brought both a charm and a mystery to his work so necessary to make the mystery work.

The idea of picking up the story a year later allowed her to take on a whole new mystery instead of just spending another season rehashing events of the first year. She calls it being able to avoid “sequel-it is.”

Petzal finds the process of turning her written words into a performance both a rewarding and educational part of the job.

“Once actors have sunk their teeth into the role and have made them their own and it’s no longer just yours. And you know, you can only really be in so many heads at once as a writer, I think. And particularly in this show, sometimes we have quite large numbers of cast,” Petzal says. “You’ll have tried your best to think of everyone’s perspective in that moment, but you also have an agenda for that scene, that that character needs to do this, you’re in that character’s head.

“Those are the moments when it’s brilliant that we have these incredibly talented actors who will come up to you and say, ‘You know, actually, a scene ago I said this. And it just feels weird that I don’t bring it up again. Could I bring that up?’ And you’re like, ‘Yeah, yeah you should bring that up.’”

