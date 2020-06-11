Adam Scott said yes to hosting new game show ‘Don’t’

Adam Scott is the latest actor to take on game show hosting duties with “Don’t.” (Photo courtesy of ABC/Disney)

Adam Scott had never thought about being a game show host. But, that’s exactly what he’s doing with the new ABC competition series, “Don’t,” slated to start at 9 p.m. June 11 on ABC.

“I never even considered it. It wasn’t a bucket list item to host a game show,” Scott says. “Nor did I ever consider anyone would ever want me to which is why I was so thrown when they called me in the first place.”

His first reaction was to politely turn down the offer. What changed the California native’s mind was the description of the show that is executive produced by Ryan Reynolds.

“Don’t” has all the traditional elements of a game show. Contestants must face a series of challenges where they can win growing amounts of money. The games they play are based on ideas around things that people have been told not to do – don’t beat yourself up, don’t look back, don’t blink, don’t get tired (the rubber wheel variety). It’s Scott’s job to guide the players through each challenge.

What makes the show different than the myriad of other game shows taking over prime-time schedules is that Reynolds provides a snarky commentary that would make Deadpool proud. This ends up making “Don’t” a hybrid of a network comedy and a game show.

The fact Reynolds was involved with the project was a major selling point because Scott is a big fan of the actor.

“There were writers who were focusing on comedy and then there were people who create the games and the challenges. Once they were both established, when then melded them together and came up with this sort of bizarre hybrid,” Scott says. “It is also a game show that is self-aware.

“It is a game show that is making fun of game shows. There’s some great comedy writers on board. And Ryan was going to be narrating the show, sort of this overlord voice, which sound very weird, unusual and fun. The idea of refraining from doing things to win sounded unusual and fun. Those are the things that got me excited about it.”

Scott was never excited enough to want to take on some of the challenges the contestants have had to face. Scott stresses that if he had to do any game that required spinning around until getting dizzy, he would not be able to do anything but vomit. And, as much as he likes spicy foods, he would never eat some of the hot items used on the show.

Scott joins a long list of actors who are hosting game shows including Alec Baldwin with “Match Game,” Elizabeth Banks” with “Press Your Luck” and Anthony Anderson with “To Tell the Truth.”

That meant there were plenty of his peers to use for guidance in taking on the game show hosting duties but for Scott it was talk show host David Letterman who ended up being his biggest inspiration.

Part of taking on the game show hosting duties for Scott came very easily as he’s comfortable working in front of a camera and an audience. Scott recently starred in the HBO series “Big Little Lies” and is currently in production on “Severance” for Apple TV.

His past works have included “Parks and Recreation,” “The Good Place,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Ghosted,” “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later,” “Burning Love” and “Party Down.” His film credits include “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “Black Mass” and “Step Brothers.”

But, he found that being a game show host required an additional skill set.

“The moment I stepped on the set I realized just how difficult the job is. It is deceptively simple and it was a skill set I did not have. I had to summon an approximation of that skill set,” Scott says. “It was a lot of fun and I hope we get to do more because I feel like I was just getting the hang of it.”

Scott credits Reynolds and the show’s writers for helping him find his game show hosting footing. In the end, Scott realized that if someone tells him “don’t be a game show host,” he won’t listen.