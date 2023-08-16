The job of an actor is to look at a script, get guidance from a director and then bring a character to life. Jadan Michael found when he started working on his role of Mickey Bolitar in the new Prime Video series “Shelter,” that what the script and director were telling him was not the whole story.

In the series based on the book of the same name by Harlan Coben, Mickey finds himself living in a small New Jersey town after the sudden death of his father. He quickly finds himself wrapped up in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent. This leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community.

It is made very clear in the first episode – scheduled to debut on the streaming service on Aug. 18 – that Mickey is given the role of protector. But, Michael sees that mantel as being far more complicated.

“I think that Mickey thinks that he is the protector,” Michael says in an interview held before the current actors’ strike. “He thinks that he is the glue of the group, and he is the glue but he is the glue for a different reason.

“He thinks that it is his job to support other people, to support his friends and to find people to support. But through the course of the story, he ends up learning that he is the person who needs protecting. It is the people around him who are uplifting him and supporting him.”

The two main people who are there for Mickey are the inventive Arthur “Spoon” Spindell (Adrian Greensmith) and the very secretive Ema Winslow (Abby Corrigan). With their support, Mickey slowly begins to uncover the dark underground in his new city that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths and legends. It also may provide a major clue to his own complex family history.

What Michael determined while preparing to play the role that a lot of who his character ends up being comes from his father. Michael turned to another series of books by Harlan Coben to provide that insight.

“There is a theme in the Myron Bolitar series of needing to be a protector as well and realizing that some of the people around you do it better than you do,” Michael says. “I think some of that transfers into the Mickey Bolitar series.

“You learn more about yourself when you are trying to help someone else.”

All three of the stars of “Shelter” are relatively new to the professional acting world. Michael is best known for playing the young Colin Kaepernick in the web series “Colin in Black & White.”

Greensmith previously starred in “Metal Lords” while Corrigan’s credits include “American Horror Story,” “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” and “A Smile as Big as a Moon.”

Taking on the role of Spoon was a test for Greensmith because the character is a constant ball of energy. His fellow actors tease him by saying he found the way to play the character through endless cups of coffee.

Greensmith’s explanation is a little more complicated as he explains that he will often use animals as a way of figuring out how to play a character. He played Spoon as a person who was always cycling through different kinds of dogs.

“It felt like that different breeds and different ages would pop out at different moments,” Greensmith says. “A lot of the time he has this kind of jittery puppy-ish thing going on.

“I found bouncing on my feet was a good way to get my motor running before a scene.

Corrigan adds that before scenes, Greensmith would dance.

Michael and Greensmith had plenty to use in playing their roles as their characters are well defined. Corrigan faced a tougher test because Ema is very protective of what she will let people know about her life.

“I feel as an actor, when you read a script, you kind of read the mood or vibe first. But that is not what you really want to play,” Corrigan says. “For me, I wanted to get to the core of her deepest wants, her deepest secrets.

“Then she wears a certain kind of armor so she is always looking at how to use that to keep the cap on. I hope the mystery comes through, but it is just paying what’s happening in the moment.”

All three performers agreed having Coben as the series creator, writer and producer was a huge benefit. That meant he was able to adapt all of the original characters to fit the young actors more closely.

Harlan Coben’s “Shelter” also stars Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar, Tovah Feldshuh as Bat Lady, Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell and Brian Altemus as Troy.