Actors deal with terrors of Lifetime’s ‘Line Sisters’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — LeToya Luckett had to face her own personal fears after being cast in the Lifetime movie, “Line Sisters.” She joins Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Ta’Rhonda Jones and Drew Sidorain the tale of four sorority sisters who reunite at a Black Greek Weekend celebration held on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The fact it is four women who share a dark secret being brought together on a remote island means only one thing for this Alpha Beta Omega sisters – they are in a horror story.

“Line Sisters” debuts at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 on Lifetime.

Luckett has been acting for a couple of decades but her credits include the less creepy variety of “Preacher’s Kid” (that also featured Sheard-Kelly), “Treme,” ‘Rosewood” and “Greenleaf.”

“It was like really jumping over the hurdle of fear for me and doing my first horror film,” Luckett says of taking on the role of Valeria. “Val was kind of close to home because she had a real chill personality, very professional. She seemed to be kind of the one that everyone’s drawn to confide in. And she just tried to take care of everyone. I kind of see that in myself sometimes, sometimes too much.

“But I think for me to be a part of a horror film was like ‘Oh my god I’m going to do it.’ And I’ve always wanted to be a part of a sorority and I think this is the closest I’m going to ever get.”

Her three co-stars echo the idea that this was a good chance for all of them to experience a sorority. It didn’t end up being a typical type of bonding as their past threatens to tear them apart.

Despite the dangers, Sidora was delighted to be part of the production because it also shows how just working with other African American women created a real feeling of sisterhood.

“I think that that’s something powerful to be a part of. And you really want to showcase that. So any time I get an opportunity to work alongside beautiful women, I definitely jumped on it,” Sidora says. “But my character Dominique, she’s a lot of fun. You know, she’s fun. She’s quirky. And she loves her palo santos, her meditation and I just felt really connected to that.

“Her positivity and just always looking on the bright side of things, I felt like that was a place that I was in my life that I wanted to try to project in that moment. So I gravitated to her instantly.”

Sidora also brings almost two decades of acting experience to “Line Sisters.” Her past work includes “That’s So Raven,” “The Game,” “One Love,” “Hindsight” and “Chasing Waterfalls.”

The four characters the actors play are very different. Jones found her character to be very reckless and a little rough around the edges. Sheard-Kelly got to bring a spiritual focus to the group.

“Cassandra was a woman of faith and so that is what I am,” Sheard-Kelly says. “I was the one that was praying the sisters through on God’s train because that usually is what I am doing. I am a sister or women’s empowerment advocate so that was really just my thing, too.”

Sheard-Kelly adds that the job was a wonderful experience because of the cast. It was not only an opportunity to work together but they also learned from each other.

Luckett used their support to face her fear of the horror genre. That was important when she reached what she found to be the scariest moment in the production – the scene where the sorority sisters come face-to-face with the killer.

“We’re in the basement and it was such a dark moment. And I just remember before we actually started shooting how everybody just like settled into their space, their character. And it was super-duper quiet,” Luckett says. “Then you just heard us weeping all of us individually.

“I feel like that was one of the most emotional scenes for all of us and probably one of the darker scenes for all of us. And my girl that plays that role, the role of the killer, she nailed it.”

They also shared some of Luckett’s fears. But, the scares weren’t always things written into the script. Sheard-Kelly faced moments of terror in a water scene.

“I think all of the sisters could swim. I couldn’t swim so I kept looking back at them like, ‘y’all going to help me out or something?’ So I was really nervous about that,” Sheard-Kelly says. “I was actually in the process of – my grandfather was sick and I just lost him to COVID.

“I was really drawing that passion and that fear from that space to kind of have me drop in.”