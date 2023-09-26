Abel Sanchez made Maya Angelou cry. He considers it the greatest compliment ever paid to him during his more than half century working as a musician. He calls it a lifetime experience that he always will treasure.

What impacted the renowned writer so deeply was a “A Song for Cesar” that Sanchez wrote in 2004 to honor the legacy of Cesar Chavez, the farmworker movement, the United Farm Workers Union and most of all the farmworkers and their families. Angelou got to hear the number and see the accompanying video that featured images of musicians and artists working side-by-side with Chavez to give voice to struggling farmworkers.

“What really got me was that I am watching her because I had seen the video many times. I wanted to see her reaction,” Sanchez says. “She started rocking a bit and then I saw a tear down her cheek. I still get chills thinking about watching her.

“Maya used to wear these big rings. When it was over, she clapped so hard that one of the rings flew off her finger across the room.”

Angelou asked Sanchez what his plans were for the short film. He told her that while people kept saying a documentary should be made, he was happy with the work just being for use by the family. Angelo would not have any of that saying the song had a message for a broad group of people and that a longer production should be put together.

Angelou made Sanchez promise that he would make a documentary inspired by the song. He kept that promise and joined with documentary filmmaker Andres Alegria to produce a film. It took them 15 years to complete the project, but it can now be seen on Valley PBS.

The film is being presented through “American Masters” and Latino Public Broadcasting’s VOCES. It debuts at 10 p.m. Sept. 29 on the local PBS station. It is being released under the “Thought Leaders” banner that also includes the films “Jerry Brown: The Disrupter,” “Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely,” “Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes” and “Moynihan.”

Sancez has been involved with music since the age of 10 when he got his first guitar as a Christmas present from his grandmother. Five years later, Abel became involved in music as a bandleader, guitarist, and songwriter. He still leads his band Abel and the Prophets more than 50 years later.

His ”Song for Cesar” came 11 years after the death of Chavez. Sanchez had been working with the Chavez family in connection with a postage stamp to be issued by the post office. He recalls being in the studio when the inspiration to write the song came to him.

“I kind of felt like what happened was after writing the song a spirit had entered the studio that night,” Sanchez says. “I had no intention and it just happened. When the song was done, I looked at it and somehow it took me to Cesar.”

It took him and Jorge Santana about 10 minutes to write the song that is filled with strong messages and key inspirational phrases. He points out lyrics such as “set me free” and “will my children reach the promise of equality” as the words that resonate the strongest with him.

Creating the documentary took a lot longer. Part of that was trying to find the funding for the production. At the beginning of the process, Sanchez and Alegria were spending their own money to travel and collect footage for the production.

Money was a key issue. But the other major hurdle was getting the right people to be interviewed. “A Song for Cesar” includes appearances by Carlos Santana, Joan Baez, Graham Nash, Harry Belafonte, Jerry Garcia and Angelou.

The first interviews were friends that Sanchez had from the music world. Each time Alegria would do an interview for the documentary, they would get suggestions for other people to be included. The time-consuming process of tracking down interview subjects, securing rights to music and images and the money issues caused the long delay.

There were more than 60 hours of interviews collected for the film. Sanchez will not say who was the best person to be included but admits that cutting down the interviews was a painful process because there was so much good material.

Sanchez is now facing different emotions with the documentary. He spent years trying to get the project started and kept going. Now that the work is done, the comparison is made to raising a child and then sending them off into the real world.

“In a way I am kind of sad to not be on a journey anymore with it,” Sanchez says. He can take solace in the fact he has kept the promise he made to Angelou so many years ago.