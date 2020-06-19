ABC’s fall schedule suffers from color blindness

THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY – “May I Have This Dance?/You Can’t Always Get What You Want” – During the first hour of the two-hour season finale of ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty,” Daniel and Noa reconnect after a falling out, but Daniel’s desire to have a normal life keeps coming between them. Meanwhile, Natalie hopes her quinceañera celebration can mend the growing rift between Rafael and Mari and reunite the entire family. In the second hour, Noa makes a seemingly erratic decision about her career as Daniel is approached about an opportunity that would force him to step away from the family business. Back at home, Rafael and Mari discuss the bakery’s legacy as they are faced with a life-altering decision. The two-hour season finale of ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty” airs MONDAY, JUNE 1 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Kenneth Rexach) NATHALIE KELLEY

(KGET) — ABC’s announcement last week of its schedule for the 2020-2021 season included a lineup heavy on non-script shows and featured 15 returning programs. There were only three new series – “Big Sky,” “Call Your Mother” and an updated version of “Supermarket Sweep.”

What was missing was “black-ish,” that had been reduced to a mid-season offering, and “The Baker and the Beauty,” that was canceled. It is not unusual for shows to be axed or shelved but in this case, ABC had removed two shows featuring casts that were predominantly Black or Latino.

ABC quickly updated the lineup to make “black-ish” a fall show but that still means a rare network program with a Hispanic cast will not be returning.

Series star Nathalie Kelley – who was born in Lima, Peru – talked with great pride before the series launched about being in the show about an average guy and famous woman falling in love.

“This being an all Latino cast, which, I think, is one of the first times we’ve ever seen this, especially on network television. There’s something really nice about being embedded in our own culture and getting to tell this story about our culture and share it with you all,” Kelley said.

She’s so proud of the show, Kelley is not going to let it die a quiet death. She has released the following statement.

“Now more than ever, the world is waking up to the importance of diversity and representation on our televisions. We want networks to commit wholeheartedly to ensuring that BIPOC, LATINX and LGBTQ+ people, and other marginalized groups, get a chance to tell our stories. Baker and The Beauty was a show that embodied the themes of unity, empathy, and compassion, all of which are so needed in our national discourse right now.

“For years, Latinx stories were limited to drug cartels, maids and the ‘spicy latina’ sex object. I credit ABC for letting us tell the story of a loving, wholesome and hilarious Cuban-American family on network TV. I praise them for allowing the youngest daughter Natalie’s LGBTQ storyline be central to our show. I am also forever grateful to them for casting me, an Indigenous woman, as the lead female role. Noa Hamilton was not written for a woman of color, but they cast me anyway. And I could not be prouder of what we all did and the show we created.

“These stories create empathy, and there is nothing that we need more in these times than unity, empathy and compassion. That is why it was especially sad to not see them follow through on their support for our beloved series. Nevertheless I remain hopeful that there is a platform out there that will jump on the opportunity to give this show a new home. A chance to send a meaningful message to our communities that they hear our passion, our voices coming from our streets, demanding visibility and justice. The Baker and the Beauty is a beautiful show, one that means so much to so many people. It’s full of love, laughter, inspiration, and comfort. And I cannot think of anything more necessary during these times.”

A petition has been started to get the show picked up by another network, cable channel or streaming service. Go to https://www.change.org/p/renew-baker-and-the-beauty for more information.