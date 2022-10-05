Stop the presses! There is an actual television show being produced where there is a newspaper office with enough people that someone could shout for the presses to be stopped. Even more surprising is that a multiple Oscar winner is the star.

ABC launches “Alaska Daily” at 10:01 p.m. Oct. 6. The one-hour drama from Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”) follows recently disgraced reporter Eileen Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. She is looking for personal and professional redemption.

McCarthy wants to put a spotlight on the dwindling newspaper world because he sees each reporter lost as being one less voice for the community.

“Local journalism is really, really struggling. You know, the numbers of these papers have just not only dried up but disappeared over the last 10 years. It’s staggering and terrifying,” McCarthy says. “The real live newspaper, Anchorage Daily News, it’s not a very good paper, but the work they’re doing is tremendous. They’re a tremendous group of editors and reporters, and they’re covering a state 2½ times the size of Texas.

“That’s incredibly impressive. So I wanted the American people to understand that and why it’s worth supporting journalists and the work they do.”

McCarthy decided to set the series in Alaska after seeing a story written for the Anchorage Daily News that took a hard look at the missing and murdered persons crisis. That crisis is the story Fitzgerald tackles on her road back to journalistic redemption.

It was that same story – combined with McCarthy’s description of what he wanted to do with the series – that made Swank agree to star in the network series despite how much film work she has been doing. She was angry and horrified that people were going missing and no one seemed to care.

“He had told me about this article and I read it, and I was all consumed. It is material that matters,” Swank says. “And so to me, it doesn’t really matter the medium where it’s told, I like all mediums, and I watch all mediums, and I’m not opposed to being a part of all mediums as long as they’re telling messages and entertaining people along the way.

“It seemed like a great opportunity to be able to really dig deep into those stories that matter from that article and dig deep into characters and all the journalists and their backgrounds.”

Swank knew she was getting good guidance from McCarthy because of his track record with projects dealing with journalists. His 2015 film “Spotlight,” based on the true story of how the Boston Globe uncovered the massive scandal of child molestation and cover-up within the local Catholic Archdiocese, picked up the Oscar as Best Picture. McCarthy’s script for the film that he wrote with Josh Singer also earned an Academy Award statue.

The difference between “Spotlight” and “Alaska Daily” for McCarthy is that the feature film had to be confined to the procedural methods the journalists used to uncover their story. He sees more of an opportunity with the television show to dig into the personal lives of the journalists while watching them pursue the big story.

McCarthy will be using Swank as a key player in his deep dive into the private lives of his players. It’s a task Swank is ready for because she comes to the role with two Oscars as best actress with film credits ranging from “Million Dollar Baby” to “Amelia.” Her TV work includes “Away” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

How she picks her next role is based on one thing – people. She loves examining what makes a person tick, especially those facing extreme adversity. She also has a soft spot for outsiders and underdogs.

“I love what makes us all one person. And at the heart of these stories, everyone wants to be seen, and everyone deserves justice. And so I think a lot of the roles that I choose have that theme in one way or another, and I feel like Eileen Fitzgerald is a truth seeker,” Swank says. “She’s an investigative truth seeker. And she wants to make sure that justice is done and that people see the truth in situations and people who are corrupt.

“I feel that aligns with what people in the world want right now. People don’t want to be lied to anymore. People don’t want all the systemic stuff that we’re seeing come out, it’s horrifying; but it’s also a blessing because we’re able to start doing something about it.”

“Alaska Daily” also stars Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin, Ami Park as Jieun Park and Craig Frank as Austin Greene.