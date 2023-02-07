The key storyline when the ABC drama “A Million Little Things” launched in 2018 was how close friends would have to deal with one of their group committing suicide. That grew into a wide range of life situations through four seasons.

The fifth – and final season – takes the group from dealing with death to the battle for life. How that plays out begins at 10 p.m. Feb. 8 when the series returns to the ABC lineup. Episodes will be available through On Demand and Hulu the following day.

“A Million Little Things” executive producer Terrence Coli sees the two very different storylines as creating a fitting bookend for the show.

“The friend group is going to rally around Gary and be there for him as he struggles with the diagnosis that he just got at the end of season four,” Coli says. “That’s what this friend group has always done and has always done best, which is be there for each other and show up through all the trials and tribulations.

“I think that’s why we love watching them every week.”

The group that Coli is referring to includes: David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville; Romany Malco as Rome Howard; Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom; Christina Moses as Regina Howard; Grace Park as Katherine Kim; James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez; Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon; Tristan Byon as Theo Saville; Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon; and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

There’s also a bookend for the roles played by Miller and Rodriguez. In the first season, Miller’s character of Maggie was battling breast cancer. Now it is her ex-boyfriend, Gary (Rodriguez) who has to deal with cancer.

Miller likes that Maggie is getting to pay forward the kindness and support Gary gave her.

“She fought him so hard for a long time,” Miller says. “The fact that now she gets to be the person who is supporting him and caretaking means a lot to me as an actor to be able to kind of tie something up creatively that way.

“I think emotionally, for Maggie and Gary, it’s just a really beautiful story to be able to tell.”

Ending a television series can be hit or miss. Many times the decision has not been made to cancel the program until a season of episodes have been filmed. Even if that had been the case with “A Million Little Things,” series creator DJ Nash would have been ready.

Nash says, “When we were shooting the pilot, I talked to the EPs about, ‘This is my plan for where we’re going.’ Whenever I write a pilot, I like to know what the finale is so that you know what you’re writing towards. It’s never been relevant before, but on this one it was.

“So we knew, right from the beginning, this is where we’re going. It was really kind of amazing because it was a secret that was held between the EPs and the writers for a long time. And then as new writers came in, that was sort of the first‑day initiation, was telling that story.”

Coli, who joined the series at the beginning of the third season, recalls how during his first day in the writers’ room, Nash told him his plan for the end of the series. The show has never strayed from the path.

Nash is very careful to not reveal any of the plot points for the final season. He did promise that there would be some characters from past seasons who will be back. He will not say whether the returns are part of a present day story or a flashback.

The one thing that will not change is the heart of the series. One of the major rules when it came to creating scripts was that any plot line had to come from a real event that happened to one of the members of the creative team or a family member or a friend.

Coli stresses that was what kept “A Million Little Things” grounded in reality through the run of the series.

“We really have tried to tell stories that feel authentic,” Coli says. “And the writers are incredible. Just to shout out to the writing team that we’ve had. Many of them have been around since season one.

“They really show up every day and share their stuff. And it’s really been what I think made the show exactly what it is, which is real and authentic.”

There actually were a few ideas kicked around that could not be considered to be grounded. Miller won’t reveal the name of the writer but does say the person had an idea for her character to be a spy. The idea for a million and one little thing never got to the executive producers.