‘A Teacher’ looks at highly explosive situation

(KGET) — Those involved with the limited FX on Hulu series “A Teacher” have been well aware from the start that the subject matter is immensely controversial. It is the story of a high school teacher (Kate Mara) who begins a sexual relationship with a student (Nick Robinson).

The 10-part series that will debut on Hulu on Nov. 10 will include a viewer discretion warning at the beginning of each episode alerting viewers to the nature of the program. They have also partnered with RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) to provide resources for those who need support.

This is also necessary because of the story written by Hannah Fidell. Her story explores the complexities and consequences of a predatory relationship between Claire Wilson, a young teacher at a suburban Texas high school and her student, Eric Walker. Claire is dissatisfied in her marriage to her college sweetheart Matt Mitchell (Ashley Zukerman), distant from her brother Nate Wilson (Adam David Thompson) and desperate for connection.

She finds a connection with Eric, an all-American senior who goes from getting help to prepare for his SAT test to being the teacher’s sexual partner. This relationship eventually leads to a very destructive moment.

Fidell wrote the story out of an interest in exploring consent, manipulation and victimhood. She’s convinced there is an obsession in our culture for these kinds of stories.

“What I was really curious about was what happens after? What are the consequences for – especially for the student – but for both of them? Do they both have to live with a scarlet letter for the rest of their lives?,” Fidell says. “And how does victimhood present itself differently for a male victim as opposed to a female victim?

“So it’s just such rich territory that there’s, sort of, seemingly, an endless amount to explore.”

Fidell has a very personal reason for making sure she looked at all aspects of this story with as much detail as possible as she was a victim of sexual assault (it did not involve a teacher). One key area of research resulted in long talks with a therapist who specialized in childhood sexual assault to make sure that everyone understood the specific ways in which male victims internalize this sort of trauma.

Portray that part of the story fell to Robinson, the 25-year-old actor playing the high school senior. He felt comfortable with the material that Fidell had given him to play and was confident that this very taboo subject was going to be treated with the utmost respect and nuance that it deserves.

Mara also entered the project with confidence the subject matter would be treated properly.

Mara says, “Before the writers’ room even began, Hannah was always very clear with me about all of the research and precautions that they were going to take. She had told me that they were going to be working with survivors and lawyers who represented both the victims and the abusers.

“So, to me, playing the abuser, I always felt like I knew it was going to be handled in a very delicate way, and what I was interested in was, are the abusers worthy of forgiveness? To me, that was a really interesting thing to explore in playing this character.”

Mara came to the role in “A Teacher” with a long list of very diverse credits during her 20 plus years as a professional actor. She has appeared in such TV shows as “24” and “House of Cards” and the feature films “We Are Marshall” and “Fantastic Four.”

The New York native also reflected on her own days in high school when working on “A Teacher.”

“My favorite teacher was, at the time, I thought she was way older than me, but she was probably 25 or something, which is much younger than I am now. But to me, as a student, that was someone that I really looked up to and who had a lot of control,” Mara says. “And so, when playing Claire, I wanted to make sure that she did seem young because she is young but that the sort of lies that we tell ourselves to, sort of, justify our

Behavior – not our behavior but the abuser’s behavior, Claire’s behavior.

“I think that is what is very interesting to me in this character and in this story. Just because she looks young and maybe you wouldn’t think twice if you saw her with Eric walking down the street. That doesn’t justify the fact that she is abusing her power, and so that was definitely something that Hannah and I talked about a lot.”